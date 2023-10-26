header image

1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
SCV Water Awarded $5.3M Grant for Sustainable Groundwater Plan
| Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
Castaic Lake

To offset costs associated with implementing tasks identified in the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan, SCV Water has been awarded $5.3 million through Round 2 of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant program administered by the California Department of Water Resources. The projects identified in the grant application are designed to strengthen the local groundwater basin and continue a long history of ensuring its sustainability.

The grant will be used to fully fund projects identified in the grant application with no additional cost to the SCV community. More specifically, grant funds will be used in the following ways to expand monitoring in the Upper Santa Clara River Groundwater Basin:

Monitoring Wells – Siting, design, construction, and testing of additional dedicated groundwater monitoring wells in the Basin

Existing GSP Implementation – Focused on performing ongoing monitoring, reporting, and outreach

Domestic Well Survey – Conduct domestic well research based upon available DWR well records, review of historical and recent aerial photos, and review of municipal water hookup and usage records to identify developed parcels without municipal service

Grant Administration – Perform tasks necessary for State-required reporting and invoicing under the grant agreement

The SCV-GSA authorized SCV Water, as a member agency, to apply for a grant on its behalf. Funds totaling $5,304,640 will be included in the SCV-GSA’s and SCV Water’s FY 2023-2024 through FY 2025-2026 budgets.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications manager, at SCV Water kstrauss@scvwa.org.
