SCV Water Awarded for 2019/20 Comprehensive Financial Report

Uploaded: , Friday, Nov 19, 2021

By Press Release

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its annual comprehensive financial report for financial year 2019/20.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and

financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“We are honored to receive this Certificate of Achievement for our first annual comprehensive

financial report since SCV Water was formed in 2018,” said Rochelle Patterson, SCV Water Director of Finance and Administration. “We pride ourselves on being financially transparent and accountable by preparing comprehensive annual reports that go above and beyond the requirements.”

An impartial panel judged the report to meet the program’s high standards, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

To view the comprehensive financial report, visit https://bit.ly/SCVWFinancialReport2019-2020.

