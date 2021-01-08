SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2021

The SCV Water Board of Directors has re-elected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president, with Jerry Gladbach and Dan Mortensen appointed to serve as vice presidents.

The trio will lead the agency in 2021 as it builds upon the foundation of success from its formation three years ago.

“I am very honored to be re-elected by my colleagues to serve as the board president for the next two years,” said Martin. “My top priority is serving the board, our rate payers, and accomplishing the original SCV Water goal of being a best-in-class water service provider for our community.”

President Martin was a member of the inaugural SCV Water Board of Directors and served as a Board Vice President in 2019.

Prior to serving on the SCV Water Board, he served on the Castaic Lake Board of Directors for five years after retiring from a 19-year career at the Mojave Water Agency.

Vice President Gladbach serves on the National Water Resources Association (NWRA) and the Association of California Water Agencies Boards of Directors. Locally, he served on the Castaic Lake Board of Directors for 32 years.

“We may be a regional water agency, but we are impacted by critical water issues that affect our state and nation as well,” Gladbach said. “The knowledge, experience and passion of both new and continuing board members will serve our area well as we address these challenges in 2021 and beyond.”

Vice President Mortensen is a board-certified tax attorney, and prior to serving on the SCV Water Board, he served on the Newhall County Water District board for 10 years where he was Vice President in 2009 and President in 2011.

“The consolidation of local water agencies in 2018 gave us an opportunity to pursue more efficient and effective regional water management,” Mortensen said. “My priorities will continue to be on cost containment and rate payer value in the provision of safe and reliable water supplies.”

“When we became an integrated, regional water provider on Jan. 1, 2018, we pledged efficiency and consistency across our service area, and that is what we are delivering,” Martin said. “I want to congratulate all of the newly elected members of our board, and I look forward to working with each of you as we address the many challenges that lie ahead of us in 2021.”