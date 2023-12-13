SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training

SCV Water recently partnered with the College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute to develop a Project Management training for local water professionals.

The Employee Training Institute at COC provides customized workplace education and training to businesses, municipalities and government agencies.

“We’re seeing an increase in various projects across SCV Water, and the need for qualified project managers,” said SCV Water Director of Water Resources Ali Elhassan. “We are partnering with the ETI, so that our staff can develop those critical project management skills which will allow us to grow as our projects evolve.”

SCV Water Winter 2024 Cohort

The SCV Water Project Management certification is a 10-week program with one 4-hour class each week. The curriculum will consist of how to manage goals and objectives, develop work tasks, summary tasks, resource tasks, and milestones, while working with a team to complete a project plan.

This first cohort will train 20 SCV Water staff who work in Water Resources, Engineering Services and Technology Services. The cohort begins January 11 and goes through March 21, 2024.

A second SCV Water cohort is already slated to start in Summer 2024.

“Our staff are excited to take part in this training and to gain valuable skills they can use immediately in their day-to-day work,” said SCV Water Director of Technology Cris Pérez. “Spots for the first and second cohorts filled quickly, and we’re now recruiting for the third cohort.”

Partnering with ETI

The customized workplace education provided by ETI is the best option for SCV Water. Not only is the training focused specifically on the Agency and its needs, but ETI was the most cost-effective and time-efficient staff development opportunity available in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are thankful for our partnership with ETI at COC,” said SCV Water Chief Engineer Courtney Mael. “Their customized training solution will make a big impact in our Agency, our work efforts and equipping our employees with the skills they need to get the job done well.”

COC Employee Training Institute

The ETI is designed to help regional employers by providing education, training and services that contribute to continuous work force improvement and help businesses retain their talented employees. Their training programs are designed to contribute to increased employee engagement and retention and measurably enhance productivity, innovation, teamwork, communication, and organizational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with SCV Water on this Project Management training and we and look forward to providing more customized workforce training programs for the employees at SCV Water,” said COC’s Vice President of Workforce and Economic Advancement John Milburn.

For more information about the Employee Training Institute at COC visit the website.

