SCV Water Releases Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan for Public Comment

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has prepared a draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan with the assistance of its consultant Engineering Solutions Services. The plan provides a comprehensive approach on how to proactively manage natural hazards and mitigate their impacts on the Agency, customers and the community.

The process began in May 2021 with a community survey, seeking input on how to address potential natural disasters such as drought, earthquakes and wildfires affecting the SCV Water service area. Community feedback helped to develop the plan which is now available for review and comment.

“Keeping our customers’ water flowing during and after a disaster is a top priority for our team,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “We appreciate the customer feedback we have received so far and encourage review of the draft plan.”

Once approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency the plan will allow SCV Water to request funding from FEMA to help implement projects designed to mitigate the effects of these natural hazards.

Examples of projects include seismic retrofit of water storage tanks, provide generators at all critical booster stations and well sites, and increase water-pumping capabilities.

The draft plan is available for review at Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Comments can be submitted through May 30 to James Klueber, Engineering Solutions Services, via email at james@engineeringsolutionsservices.net or by phone at (619) 572-7404.

SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. SCV Water was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at Your SCV Water.

