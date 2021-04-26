header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 26
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
| Monday, Apr 26, 2021
scv water gardening class irrigation basics

SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.

Successful irrigation systems match your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need. Learn about drip irrigation and new high-efficiency spray technology.

Join the free virtual gardening class – Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect

SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m.

Additionally, our instructors will still provide the same great content but in more condensed
format.

Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question-and-answer session at the end.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live
class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

The instructor for the Saturday, May 1, class is John Windsor. John is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman.

He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the last 22 years.

He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

Upcoming Classes

For our full schedule of 2021 virtual gardening classes or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-26-2021 SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
04-26-2021 SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
04-22-2021 Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
04-20-2021 Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
04-20-2021 Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed four new deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,674 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee’s annual Memorial Day tribute ceremony is returning to its in-person format this year at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 26 to May 2, 2021.
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it is seeking qualified candidates for three openings on its Stakeholder Advisory Committee.
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
May 7: Circle of Hope Invites Community to Drive-In Movie Experience
Santa Clarita community members are invited to attend Circle of Hope's "Starry Night Cinema" drive-in movie experience on Friday, May 7 which will feature the movie "Back to the Future."
May 7: Circle of Hope Invites Community to Drive-In Movie Experience
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
SCV Water in ‘Good Position’ with Drought Conditions Approaching
As California experiences exceptionally dry conditions for a third consecutive year, Santa Clarita Valley Water said the SCV is prepared for a potential drought.
SCV Water in ‘Good Position’ with Drought Conditions Approaching
Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a request by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society on Tuesday to provide $125,000 toward seismic retrofitting for four historic buildings in Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall.
Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom
School Day Café officials announced they will continue to offer meals for students who remain in distance-learning curriculums and expand their meal programs during summer break.
School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29.
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
California to Ban Fracking Permits by 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a sweeping ban of new fracking permits, claiming the popular oil extraction method contradicts the state’s future climate change goals and must be phased out.
California to Ban Fracking Permits by 2024
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 489 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,629 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a safety review, the pause on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and vaccinations can resume starting April 24.
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
In celebration of Earth Day 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced it will require contractors to use only zero-emission vehicles for their project fleets in all future construction contracts.
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will be hiring Recreation Service Leaders to work at local parks throughout Los Angeles County for summer 2021.
LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021
Metro to Provide City with about $1M in Pandemic Relief Funds
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved Thursday distributing federal coronavirus relief funds for highway infrastructure programs to Los Angeles County and the county’s 88 cities, including Santa Clarita.
Metro to Provide City with about $1M in Pandemic Relief Funds
Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control recognizes April 23 as National Lost Pet Awareness Day and encourages all pet owners to know what to do and what the L.A. County DACC will doing to help reunite lost pets with their owners.
Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day
%d bloggers like this: