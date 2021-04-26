SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape

SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.

Successful irrigation systems match your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need. Learn about drip irrigation and new high-efficiency spray technology.

Join the free virtual gardening class – Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect

SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m.

Additionally, our instructors will still provide the same great content but in more condensed

format.

Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question-and-answer session at the end.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live

class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

The instructor for the Saturday, May 1, class is John Windsor. John is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman.

He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the last 22 years.

He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

Upcoming Classes

For our full schedule of 2021 virtual gardening classes or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/

