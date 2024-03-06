header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 6
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2024-25 School Year
| Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
SCVi-photo-shoot-Fall-2023-learners-and-facilitator-768x432

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the founding school for iLEAD, a public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is excited to announce the recruitment of new students for the upcoming 2024-25 school year through enrollment lottery applications. The application deadline is March 20, with the lottery set to be conducted on March 22.

SCVi invites interested families to attend two upcoming events. These events offer opportunities for families to learn more about SCVi’s educational approach, curriculum and community.

In-Person Open House

Date: March 6

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: SCVi Charter School, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384

Link to RSVP

Virtual Information Session

Date: March 19

Time: 6 – 7 p.m.

Platform: Zoom

Link to RSVP

SCVi, a tuition-free school, prides itself on nurturing and empowering children as “learners” who are “Free to Think and Inspired to Lead.” Families can choose between classroom-based or independent-study options, tailoring their educational experience to suit their needs best. In the K-5th grade, learners have the opportunity to enroll in English/Spanish dual immersion or an English-only track. SCVi also offers a variety of programs for high school students, including Career Technical Education and the International Baccalaureate Programme, ensuring a diverse range of pathways for success in college and career.

Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and utilizing Common Core standards as the baseline for each student’s Individualized Learning Plan, SCVi adopts a learner-centered approach to instruction. Teachers act as “facilitators,” empowering learners to explore and achieve their full potential.

At SCVi:

— Learners are encouraged to dream big and become collaborative, tech-savvy, creative, innovative world-changers.

— Families are invited to actively engage in their children’s education, ensuring a valued voice in the learning process.

— Facilitators (CA-state-credentialed teachers) lead in a safe and collaborative environment, adapting dynamically to stimulate young minds.

As part of the iLEAD network, SCVi is a free, public education model that inspires lifelong learners with the skills to lead.

To enroll a child, parents should visit ileadsantaclarita.org to find an enrollment application for the 2024-25 school year. Applications for the current (2023-24) school year are also being accepted and processed based on grade availability.

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.

Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to their unique goals.

For more information, please contact:

info@scvi-k12.org

(661) 705-4820

ileadsantaclarita.org
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2024-25 School Year

SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2024-25 School Year
Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the founding school for iLEAD, a public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is excited to announce the recruitment of new students for the upcoming 2024-25 school year through enrollment lottery applications.
FULL STORY...

March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games

March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
The 12th Annual Hart Games return on Monday, March 18 at Valencia High School in Valencia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in April in the spring program.
FULL STORY...

Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship

Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students.
FULL STORY...

March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert

March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its annual Honor Band Concert Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hart High School Auditorium.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2024-25 School Year
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the founding school for iLEAD, a public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is excited to announce the recruitment of new students for the upcoming 2024-25 school year through enrollment lottery applications.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2024-25 School Year
March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
The 12th Annual Hart Games return on Monday, March 18 at Valencia High School in Valencia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
Cougars Win Second Straight Conference Tourney, Remain Undefeated
College of the Canyons Men's Golf won its second straight Western State Conference event, posting a 10-stroke advantage over runner-up Santa Barbara City College to remain undefeated on the season.
Cougars Win Second Straight Conference Tourney, Remain Undefeated
March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will host the "Awakening Spring" concert Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert
March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership will host a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is scheduled March 16 to present its classical concert, “Bruckner Birthday Brilliance.”
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival
Six environmental films with a short discussion following each will be screened at the SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival to be held on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus on Saturday, March 9.
March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival
March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit
View "Lure of Paradise" an art show put on by California Institute of the Arts alumni on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit
Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion that explores bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in April in the spring program.
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
College of the Canyons will host its second annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 16 to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
Schiavo Champions Affordable Housing Solutions for Foster Youth
In an effort to address the critical housing needs of foster youth, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has submitted bill, AB 2674, which encourages private sector investment in affordable housing with units specifically for foster youth and low-income families.
Schiavo Champions Affordable Housing Solutions for Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Personally, and professionally, I have always been committed to a life of learning and a huge part of that is reading.
Ken Striplin | One Story One City
Lady Mustangs Upset No. 1 Seed to Win GSAC Championship
The Master's University women's basketball team upset No-1 seed Vanguard 68-65 Saturday to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship in Atherton, Calif.
Lady Mustangs Upset No. 1 Seed to Win GSAC Championship
March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
The Santa Clarita business community is invited to attend the SCV Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Centre.
March 14: Mayor’s Committee on Employment of Individuals with Disabilities
Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker in GSAC Tourney Title Game
The Master's University men's basketball team had a chance with three seconds to play to get the ball through the basket, but both chances fell short as the Arizona Christian Firestorm defeated the Mustangs 96-95 to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship.
Mustangs Lose Heartbreaker in GSAC Tourney Title Game
May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team, a local nonprofit for kids, is hosting a Spring Boutique fundraiser Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team
Twelve Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of twelve productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 4 - Sunday, March 10.
Twelve Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, sent a letter to Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo Monday requesting that she urge and ensure state agencies—specifically, the State of California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Los Angeles Region—are proactively monitoring, assessing and ultimately regulating the handling and disposal of leachate at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Pens Letter to Schiavo for Help with Chiquita Canyon Landfill
City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Cityscapes and Streetscapes,” in the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall.
City Hall’s Newest Art Exhibit Explores Urban Landscapes
Parks Commission to Focus on Special Needs Support Services
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m.
Parks Commission to Focus on Special Needs Support Services
SCVNews.com