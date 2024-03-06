SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2024-25 School Year

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the founding school for iLEAD, a public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is excited to announce the recruitment of new students for the upcoming 2024-25 school year through enrollment lottery applications. The application deadline is March 20, with the lottery set to be conducted on March 22.

SCVi invites interested families to attend two upcoming events. These events offer opportunities for families to learn more about SCVi’s educational approach, curriculum and community.

In-Person Open House

Date: March 6

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Location: SCVi Charter School, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384

Link to RSVP

Virtual Information Session

Date: March 19

Time: 6 – 7 p.m.

Platform: Zoom

Link to RSVP

SCVi, a tuition-free school, prides itself on nurturing and empowering children as “learners” who are “Free to Think and Inspired to Lead.” Families can choose between classroom-based or independent-study options, tailoring their educational experience to suit their needs best. In the K-5th grade, learners have the opportunity to enroll in English/Spanish dual immersion or an English-only track. SCVi also offers a variety of programs for high school students, including Career Technical Education and the International Baccalaureate Programme, ensuring a diverse range of pathways for success in college and career.

Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and utilizing Common Core standards as the baseline for each student’s Individualized Learning Plan, SCVi adopts a learner-centered approach to instruction. Teachers act as “facilitators,” empowering learners to explore and achieve their full potential.

At SCVi:

— Learners are encouraged to dream big and become collaborative, tech-savvy, creative, innovative world-changers.

— Families are invited to actively engage in their children’s education, ensuring a valued voice in the learning process.

— Facilitators (CA-state-credentialed teachers) lead in a safe and collaborative environment, adapting dynamically to stimulate young minds.

As part of the iLEAD network, SCVi is a free, public education model that inspires lifelong learners with the skills to lead.

To enroll a child, parents should visit ileadsantaclarita.org to find an enrollment application for the 2024-25 school year. Applications for the current (2023-24) school year are also being accepted and processed based on grade availability.

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.

Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to their unique goals.

For more information, please contact:

info@scvi-k12.org

(661) 705-4820

ileadsantaclarita.org

