Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi

Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school, is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Families will be able to explore the school, going from classroom to classroom, with each room having its own theme dedicated to a specific book or author. Additionally, families will listen to a different story read aloud in each room and participate in a hands-on crafts activity related to the story. Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and home-baked treats and explore the SCVi campus and book fair.

“Education is the foundation upon which our students build their dreams. We’re thrilled to come together with our learners and their families to celebrate the power of literacy,” said SCVi Director Chad Powell.

Family Literacy Night, a free event, is the finale to a monthlong celebration of reading that kicked off Nov. 3 with an intergenerational event at The Open Book bookstore in Canyon Country, where SCVi students gathered to hear stories read to them by SCVi directors, teachers and counselors.

“It’s not just about reading words; it’s about igniting the imagination and empowering a lifelong journey through the pages of knowledge,” said Martha Spansel-Pellico.

All wishing to attend Family Literacy Night are asked to RSVP at ileadsantaclarita.org/event/family-literacy-night.

SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school, is the founding campus of the iLEAD charter school network. For more information visit https://ileadsantaclarita.org.

