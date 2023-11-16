Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night

The TK-12th founding school of the iLEAD Tuition-Free Public Charter School Network, SCVi, in Santa Clarita Valley, invites the public to its Family Literacy Night Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its 28060 Hasley Canyon Road campus in Castaic.

Families will be able to explore the school, going from classroom space to classroom space, with each room having its own theme dedicated to a specific book or author. Additionally, families will listen to a different story read aloud in each room and participate in a hands-on crafts activity related to the story.All wishing to attend Family Literacy Night are asked to RSVP using the link: ileadsantaclarita.org/event/family-literacy-night/.

“Education is the foundation upon which our students build their dreams. We’re thrilled to come together with our learners and their families to celebrate the power of literacy,” said SCViDirector Chad Powell. “It’s not just about reading words; it’s about igniting the imagination and empowering a lifelong journey through the pages of knowledge,” his fellow Director, Martha Spansel-Pellico, commented.

A free event, Family Literacy Night is the grand finale to a monthlong celebration of reading that kicked off Nov. 3, with a fun, intergenerational event at The Open Book bookstore in Canyon Country, where SCVi students gathered to hear stories read to them by SCVi directors, facilitators (what iLEADteachers are called), and counselors.

Then, on Nov. 13, SCVi launched a Read-A-Thon that will run through December 1. Participants will track the pages they read, and the top three learners from four grade-level groups will be entered into a drawing for a Kindle e-reader. Winners will be announced at the Dec. 1 Family Literacy Night event.

For those wanting to browse books for purchase, SCVi will host a Scholastic Book Fair from Nov. 27 – Dec. 1, and yes, the public will be able to place an order on Family Literacy Night.

For questions, please write to info@scvi-k12.org, call (661) 705-4820, or visit ileadsantaclarita.org.

About SCVi Charter School

Since it opened in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within the state of California may attend.

The school focuses on the individual growth of students, or “learners,” as students are called. Every learner at SCVi is guided and assessed through an Individualized Learning Plan, setting goals at the beginning of the school year while determining benchmarks and an action plan to achieve each student’s own unique goals. Learning at SCVi is as personalized and unique as every child that is served.

