New Grant Will Enable iLEAD, SCVi to Grow Aerospace Pathways
Friday, Feb 16, 2024

SCVi-First-Flights-Spring-2023IMG_2270For over a decade, SCVi Charter School in Castaic has been known for its cutting-edge arts and aerospace programs. Since its founding in 2008, SCVi has been a beacon for the visual and performing arts. In 2014, aerospace projects became a focal point of their rigorous project-based learning curriculum.

Over the years, hundreds of students have learned the principles of flight, with 8th graders having the opportunity to fly gliders (or sailplanes) and some students even continuing to achieve their glider or small plane pilot’s licenses. In addition, students from 3rd grade through high school have collaboratively designed experiments that have been launched to the International Space Station to be conducted by astronauts and returned to SCVi for post-flight analysis.

Today, iLEAD California is proud to announce its award from the K12 Strong Workforce Program (K12SWP) Grant of $899,000. iLEAD California will use a portion of this grant as seed money to expand aerospace learning at SCVi by developing its 9-12 aerospace career and technical education (CTE) pathway. The goal of this new CTE pathway is to prepare students for high-demand, high-wage careers by increasing college access and workforce training.

Currently, TK-8th grade students attending SCVi learn about aviation and aerospace through engaging projects at each grade level. The launch of the high school aerospace CTE pathway will expose students to careers, skills, and dispositions needed to succeed in the aerospace industry, one of the leading industries in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVi is poised to collaborate with knowledgeable community partners to align the aerospace curriculum with industry needs.

“We are so thrilled to be able to build on the aerospace accomplishments of our TK-8 students with this new pathway for high schoolers, beginning Fall 2024,” said Chad Powell, co-director of SCVi. “SCVi has long been known for our innovative projects in this high-demand field. We look forward to further preparing students for aerospace careers.”

About SCVi Charter Schoo

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to the child’s unique goals.

For more information, contact at info@scvi-k12.org, (661) 705-4820 or ileadsantaclarita.org.

SCVi-0035

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School
Photo by Greg Grudt Photography
