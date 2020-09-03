SCV’s 8U HARTbreakers Place 2nd at AFA Southwestern Nationals

The 8U HARTbreakers from the William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball league finished 2nd at the American Fastpitch Association’s (AFA) Southwestern Nationals in St. George, Utah.
The girls battled through four back-to-back games in 100+ degree temperatures and fell three runs short in the second championship game.
“They played the game till the final pitch giving every last bit of,” said Michael Merrilees. “I couldn’t be prouder of a group of girls, coaches, and families supporting till the end. The compliments I received from opponent coaches to our group, our brand, and our organization speaks volumes of who we are. Girls, you have done Santa Clarita and William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball proud!”
College of the Canyons alumna Megan Carbajal has signed with The Master's University track & field program after a two-year run with the Cougars that included competition as both a heptathlete and a member of the cross country program.
The 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and event partners.
Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Fire Chief Darryl Osby, Wednesday, along with pilots, air crew members, and fire personnel to welcome two CL-415 Super Scooper fire-fighting aircraft that the County is leasing from the Government of Quebec.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 1,457 new cases of COVID-19, including 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,445 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, has revised the Health Officer Order to allow for limited, on-campus operation of K-12 schools in L.A. County, as well as limited indoor operations of hair salons and barbershops.
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society will present a History Talks! virtual panel titled "Traveling Through the Ages" on Tuesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to explore new governance models that would improve the accountability and oversight of homeless agency funds.
A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) plus Academy of the Canyons have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called an excessive heat watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday morning through Sunday evening as a warming trend will push temperatures into triple digits.
Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing residents’ complaints of police violence and misconduct during recent protests against fatal police shootings of Black people, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.
Can you pull off the Great Train Robbery? Do you know every last piece of trivia about “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl?” Do you want to plan your next family activity? If so, you’re in luck as the city of Santa Clarita debuts new online events in September.
Valencia Acura has earned Acura Precision Team distinction for the 14th time, an exclusive honor for select dealerships that deliver an outstanding client experience while achieving operational excellence.
Following a number of heated debates with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on funding in recent months, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the first year of funding for body-worn cameras in their regular Tuesday meeting.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, many of us are spending more time at home. This means more eating at home, more projects at home, more cleaning at home and all of that equals more trash at home.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
