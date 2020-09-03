[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

SCV’s 8U HARTbreakers Place 2nd at AFA Southwestern Nationals
| Thursday, Sep 3, 2020
8U HARTbreakers
Courtesy photo.

 

The 8U HARTbreakers from the William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball league finished 2nd at the American Fastpitch Association’s (AFA) Southwestern Nationals in St. George, Utah.

The girls battled through four back-to-back games in 100+ degree temperatures and fell three runs short in the second championship game.

“They played the game till the final pitch giving every last bit of,” said Michael Merrilees. “I couldn’t be prouder of a group of girls, coaches, and families supporting till the end. The compliments I received from opponent coaches to our group, our brand, and our organization speaks volumes of who we are. Girls, you have done Santa Clarita and William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball proud!”

 

Courtesy photos.
8U Hartbreakers

8U HARTbreakers Families
