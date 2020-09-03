SCV’s 8U HARTbreakers Place 2nd at AFA Southwestern Nationals

The SCV Chamber revamps yearly Patriots Luncheon as a virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ to recognize Veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley business community on Veterans Day.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Fire Chief Darryl Osby, Wednesday, along with pilots, air crew members, and fire personnel to welcome two CL-415 Super Scooper fire-fighting aircraft that the County is leasing from the Government of Quebec.

Los Angeles County officials announced the drive-thru COVID-19 testing center located at College of the Canyons/Valencia campus will remain open Labor Day Monday.

The 8U HARTbreakers from the William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball league finished 2nd at the American Fastpitch Association's (AFA) Southwestern Nationals in St. George, Utah.

Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.

A judge has blocked the University of California system from using the SAT and ACT as part of its admissions process, finding a “test-optional policy” gives an unfair advantage to students who can access testing centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to explore new governance models that would improve the accountability and oversight of homeless agency funds.

In his monthly message for September 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights how the Santa Clarita Public Library branches are helping students and families get back to school.

The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society will present a History Talks! virtual panel titled "Traveling Through the Ages" on Tuesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, has revised the Health Officer Order to allow for limited, on-campus operation of K-12 schools in L.A. County, as well as limited indoor operations of hair salons and barbershops.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 51 new deaths and 1,457 new cases of COVID-19, including 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,445 confirmed cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 45 new deaths and 840 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,431 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing residents’ complaints of police violence and misconduct during recent protests against fatal police shootings of Black people, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called an excessive heat watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday morning through Sunday evening as a warming trend will push temperatures into triple digits.

Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) plus Academy of the Canyons have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Although many Californians may forego the long weekend road trip this year for a staycation, the California Highway Patrol will still implement its Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period.

City Debuts Online September Events Can you pull off the Great Train Robbery? Do you know every last piece of trivia about “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl?” Do you want to plan your next family activity? If so, you’re in luck as the city of Santa Clarita debuts new online events in September.

Valencia Acura Earns Nationwide Distinction Valencia Acura has earned Acura Precision Team distinction for the 14th time, an exclusive honor for select dealerships that deliver an outstanding client experience while achieving operational excellence.

County Votes to Move Forward with Implementing Body Cams for LASD Deputies Following a number of heated debates with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on funding in recent months, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the first year of funding for body-worn cameras in their regular Tuesday meeting.

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2020 As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, many of us are spending more time at home. This means more eating at home, more projects at home, more cleaning at home and all of that equals more trash at home.

Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Old Navy announced Tuesday that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day.