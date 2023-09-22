Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought

Youth sports coaches for Winter Basketball for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports leagues are being sought.

Do you enjoy basketball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Basketball League and help teach Santa Clarita youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun!

Games are held throughout the week. The season will consist of ten league games and one practice per week. Basketball league assessments will be on Dec. 3. Coaches meetings will be on the week of Dec. 4.

All interested volunteers must complete an online Volunteer Coach Application and have fingerprints on file with the city of Santa Clarita to be considered as an approved volunteer in the Youth Sports program. Volunteer placement is not guaranteed.

Location

Games and practice will be held at different loctions throughout the city of Santa Clarita

Contact Name: Devin Mackey, Recreation Specialist. Email: dmackey@santa-clarita.com or (661) 250-3757.

For online application and information visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12135.

