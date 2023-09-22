header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought
| Friday, Sep 22, 2023
youth sports

Youth sports coaches for Winter Basketball for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports leagues are being sought.

Do you enjoy basketball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports Basketball League and help teach Santa Clarita youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun!

Games are held throughout the week. The season will consist of ten league games and one practice per week. Basketball league assessments will be on Dec. 3. Coaches meetings will be on the week of Dec. 4.

All interested volunteers must complete an online Volunteer Coach Application and have fingerprints on file with the city of Santa Clarita to be considered as an approved volunteer in the Youth Sports program. Volunteer placement is not guaranteed.
Location

Games and practice will be held at different loctions throughout the city of Santa Clarita

Contact Name: Devin Mackey, Recreation Specialist. Email: dmackey@santa-clarita.com or (661) 250-3757.

For online application and information visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12135.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website

City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website
Friday, Sep 22, 2023
Completely redesigned and built in-house by the Information Services division, the city of Santa Clarita will launch a new website under the domain of SantaClarita.gov on Monday, Sept. 25.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought

Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought
Friday, Sep 22, 2023
Youth sports coaches for Winter Basketball for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports leagues are being sought.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers

Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers
Friday, Sep 22, 2023
Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.
FULL STORY...

Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center

Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center
Friday, Sep 22, 2023
Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 23: Grab Some Hiking Boots for the 2023 Hiking Challenge

Sept. 23: Grab Some Hiking Boots for the 2023 Hiking Challenge
Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023
It’s almost fall, which means the Hiking Challenge is back. Going into its second year, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite the community onto the trails and into the open spaces.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website
Completely redesigned and built in-house by the Information Services division, the city of Santa Clarita will launch a new website under the domain of SantaClarita.gov on Monday, Sept. 25.
City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website
Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought
Youth sports coaches for Winter Basketball for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports leagues are being sought.
Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought
Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers
Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.
Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers
Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center
Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.
Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center
Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507
Casino rocker Donny Parvo will appear in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 23 with his “The Last Ride of the Load Ranger” tour. This is a one-night-only concert to benefit American Legion Post 507.
Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507
SUSD Governing Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Board Vacancy
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board is seeking applicants to fill the seat of board member Cassandra Love who is resigning her seat as Trustee Area 1 as of Oct. 2.
SUSD Governing Board Seeks Applicants to Fill Board Vacancy
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Lady Mustangs Dominate Warriors in Straight Sets
The Master's University women's volleyball team dominated in a three-set win 25-23, 25-19, 25-16 over the Westcliff Warriors Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Dominate Warriors in Straight Sets
LASD Hosts Annual Hate Crimes Summit
Los Angeles County is one of the most diverse counties in the country and the Sheriff’s Department is committed to equally protecting the rights of every member of the community regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, physical disability, mental disability, or gender.
LASD Hosts Annual Hate Crimes Summit
Mustangs Drop Non-Conference Game to Vanguard 0-1
In a match that was dominated by physical midfield play, The Master's University men's soccer team lost a non-conference game to the Vanguard Lions 1-0 Wednesday on Reese Field.
Mustangs Drop Non-Conference Game to Vanguard 0-1
CSUN Exhibition Features Work by Faculty, Students
Communities of color are often the first and most impacted by the human decisions that contribute to climate change.
CSUN Exhibition Features Work by Faculty, Students
COC Women’s Golf Places Second at Sterling Hills
CAMARILLO — College of the Canyons finished in second place, a shot behind tourney host Moorpark College, as the Western State Conference (WSC) event at Sterling Hills Golf Course on Monday. 
COC Women’s Golf Places Second at Sterling Hills
CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff
California State University, Northridge head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has hired Ramia Griffin as the Matadors' director of basketball operations.
CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds Ramia Griffin to Coaching Staff
Suspect in Killing of SCV Deputy Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, the man accused of shooting to death Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Suspect in Killing of SCV Deputy Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
Wall Street Journal Gives TMU High Marks
The Master’s University received high marks in college rankings released by the Wall Street Journal this month.
Wall Street Journal Gives TMU High Marks
Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering Scheme Involving SCV Bitcoin Kiosks
A Santa Monica man has agreed to plead guilty to breaking federal law by allowing his cryptocurrency-cash exchange company to help scammers and drug traffickers launder millions of dollars in criminal proceeds through his business, including Bitcoin kiosks in Santa Clarita, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Man Pleads Guilty to Laundering Scheme Involving SCV Bitcoin Kiosks
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Sept. 24: City Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Sunday, Sept. 24
Sept. 24: City Holds Candlelight Vigil to Honor Deputy Clinkunbroomer
Sept 26: Assemblywoman Schiavo Invites Community to Small Business Town Hall
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is inviting the community to the upcoming virtual small business town hall series. 
Sept 26: Assemblywoman Schiavo Invites Community to Small Business Town Hall
Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers
The C.A.S.T. for ​Kids Foundation will team up volunteers and special needs children for a day of boating and fishing at Castaic Lake on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers
The Best of Japan Shines Through in 2025 with Newly Announced Cruises
In response to increasing demand for cruises in Japan, one of hottest trends in travel, Princess Cruises has released its 2025 Japan cruises.
The Best of Japan Shines Through in 2025 with Newly Announced Cruises
Oct 9: Make A.I. Your Unfair Business Advantage at October’s VIA Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon exploring the world of Artificial Intelligence on Oct.9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Oct 9: Make A.I. Your Unfair Business Advantage at October’s VIA Luncheon
County Office of Immigrant Affairs Offering Grants for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs  in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is expanding the Capacity-Strengthening for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations  grant program funded by Los Angeles County’s American Rescue Plan allocation.
County Office of Immigrant Affairs Offering Grants for Immigrant-Focused Community-Based Organizations
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: