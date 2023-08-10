Sept. 11: Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will hold the Third Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament on Patriot Day, Monday, Sept. 11, at the Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Santa Clarita is among the safest communities in California and your support of the SCV Sheriff’s Station is vital in helping keep Santa Clarita safe.

The SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to supporting the men and women who protect and serve the Santa Clarita Valley. The Foundation raises funds to support needed resources such as the mobile emergency command center vehicle, special equipment for deputies, Search and Rescue team, the Explorer program, the Youth Activity League, Volunteers on Patrol, a memorial to honor fallen Deputies and community prevention and intervention programs.

All proceeds from the event stay in the Santa Clarita Valley and will go to supporting the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The golf tournament will begin with registration and breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a Shotgun Start (four-person scramble format) at 10 a.m.

The event will also offer a BBQ lunch. Following the tournament the Dinner and Awards Program will be held.

Emcee of the dinner and awards will be Curt Sandoval, ABC7 Sportscaster.

Sponsor opportunities are available. For interest in sponsorship opportunities or to register a team, email scvstationgolf@gmail.com.

