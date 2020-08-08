Sept. 12: Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s ‘Evening Under the Stars’ Goes Virtual

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. However, this year’s event will have a different look.

“Due to the global pandemic associated with COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision not to hold a live, in-person 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala,” said Mike Jaffe, executive director of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation. “We will instead create a streamed online program and online charity auction. We will invite our guests and the public to view the program, which will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 12, on the YouTube Channel.

Jaffe added that the program will also provide online addresses for donations and access to our auction, which will appear on www.biddingforgood.com and will remain open for a couple of weeks.

“Additionally, all of our sponsors and those who purchase “tables or seats” for the gala will receive dinner from their choice of Salt Creek Grille or Wolf Creek Restaurant,” Jaffe said. “Dinner will be provided by use of gift cards and may be used on the premiere date or the date of their choosing. Bottles of premium wine and a gift assortment will also be included.”

Although the Michael Hoefflin Foundation focuses on fundraising efforts throughout the year, the Evening Under the Stars Gala is critical in raising funds to help drive the foundation’s mission to provide support to children and their families facing the emotional and financial difficulties of pediatric cancer. We are honored to partner with Sand Canyon Country Club as this year’s Presenting Sponsor.

“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and our community” said Jaffe. “In these challenging times, our families dealing with pediatric cancer can’t postpone any part of their lives. This is our chance to give the community an entertaining, yet memorable and inspiring evening, albeit in a different setting this year.”

To find out more about the 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars – Virtual Edition and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, please visit www.mhf.org for ticket information or call (661) 250-4100.

About the Michael Hoefflin Foundation

For over 25 years, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation has provided individualized, caring support that addresses the various ways in which life is disrupted for local families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. We provide financial, social and emotional support to our local families dealing with this terrible disease. The aim of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is to ensure that families have what they need so their child can concentrate on getting well. For more information, please visit www.mhf.org.