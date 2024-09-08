Sept. 14: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadia Reed

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to an art showcase on Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features guest Native American artist Nadia Reed, who will be displaying her art and sharing insights into her Native American heritage.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with her unique cultural perspective and purchase her artwork.

A member of the Chinook Nation in Washington State, Nadia draws inspiration for her work from her Pacific Northwest Coastal heritage. Her art blends symbolic and expressionistic imagery to capture the essence of Native American culture with depictions of dancers, waterfalls, forests, wildlife, fish, masks and mythical beings.

Museum admission is $3 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP showcases over 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of Southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop and picnic area.

With a California State Park Adventure Pass Park, fourth graders who attend a California public school and their families may enter for free. Download the pass here.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park

15701 East Avenue M,

Lancaster, CA 93535

From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

Pets are not allowed in the museum. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy.

For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 (711 TTY relay service) or visit avim.parks.ca.gov. Follow the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...