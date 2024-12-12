header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 12
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Dec. 14: Calling All Junior Rangers ‘Rocks Rock!’ Program
| Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
Antelope Valley Indian Museum

The Antelope Valley Indian Museum Junior Ranger Program will host a “Rocks Rock!” program, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster, CA 93535.

All Junior Rangers will learn about rocks and gems while also taking a glimpse into Native American culture using hands-on activities in this event.

Park Admission is $3 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

As a California State Parks Adventure Pass Park, Fourth Graders and their families enter for free. Visit www.parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass for more info.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Dec. 14: Calling All Junior Rangers ‘Rocks Rock!’ Program

Dec. 14: Calling All Junior Rangers ‘Rocks Rock!’ Program
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum Junior Ranger Program will host a "Rocks Rock!" program, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster, California.
FULL STORY...

Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations

Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
The Painted Turtle Camp 20th Anniversary Celebration continues through December, and there's still time to get involved. Your donation helps ensure that the camp remains 100 percent free for children with serious medical conditions and their families.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library

Dec. 14: Children’s Book Reading at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children's book "The Reading Tree" at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations

Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations
Monday, Dec 9, 2024
Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center's 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser

Dec. 7: SNAP Sports Hosts Pickleball Fundraiser
Friday, Dec 6, 2024
SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is hosting a Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Paseo Club in Valencia. The round-robin tournament pickleball games will begin at 8 a.m. and will wrap up around 4:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Suspected H5 Bird Flu in L.A. County Cats That Drank Recalled Milk
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two possible cases of H5 bird flu in cats that consumed recalled raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC.
Suspected H5 Bird Flu in L.A. County Cats That Drank Recalled Milk
Dec. 21: JR’s Comedy Club Presents Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman, Randy Lubas
JR’s Comedy Club will present a trio of comedians, Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman and Randy Lubas, on Saturday, Dec. 21 on the Main Stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
Dec. 21: JR’s Comedy Club Presents Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman, Randy Lubas
Dec. 14: Calling All Junior Rangers ‘Rocks Rock!’ Program
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum Junior Ranger Program will host a "Rocks Rock!" program, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster, California.
Dec. 14: Calling All Junior Rangers ‘Rocks Rock!’ Program
Dec. 12-15: Santa Clarita International Film Festival in Old Town Newhall
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is scheduled to open tonight in Old Town Newhall for its fourth annual event Dec. 12-15.
Dec. 12-15: Santa Clarita International Film Festival in Old Town Newhall
Valladares Joint Authors ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she introduced legislation alongside Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) and Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) to exempt tips from state income tax.
Valladares Joint Authors ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill
Dec. 26-Jan. 11: Santa Clarita Holiday Tree Recycling
The holiday season is rushing by, and all too soon your festive natural tree will need to be recycled. In Santa Clarita this can be accomplished via curbside pickup or recycling center drop off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 11, 2005.
Dec. 26-Jan. 11: Santa Clarita Holiday Tree Recycling
Dec. 14: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Pop Up Market presents the Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, Saturday and Sunday Dec. 14-15 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 14: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Canyons Scores 78-50 Victory Over College of the Desert
College of the Canyons women's basketball snapped a five-game losing streak in a 78-50 win over College of the Desert on Tuesday, Dec. 10 behind a 22-point and 16-rebound performance from freshman Alissa Saridin.
Canyons Scores 78-50 Victory Over College of the Desert
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment
Start the new year strong by joining fellow business owners and community leaders at the first Business After Hours Mixer of 2025.
Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
On the first day of the new legislative session, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), joined by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) as joint authors, introduced Senate Bill 17 to exempt tips from state income taxes, delivering much-needed financial relief to workers in California’s service and hospitality industries.
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
Dec. 15: West Ranch Studio A Jazz Band Performing Holiday Show at Valencia Town Center
The West Ranch High School Studio A Jazz Band will be giving local shoppers the gift of music this Sunday as they perform some all-time favorite holiday songs.
Dec. 15: West Ranch Studio A Jazz Band Performing Holiday Show at Valencia Town Center
CDPH Urges Consumers Not to Eat Yu Shang Food, Inc. Meat, Poultry Products
The California Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat, serve or sell Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.
CDPH Urges Consumers Not to Eat Yu Shang Food, Inc. Meat, Poultry Products
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA
The Association of California Water Agencies bestowed its ACWA Certificate of Excellence upon SCV Water at the organization’s annual conference on Dec. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, California.
SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA
Gold’s Gym SoCal Launches Annual Holiday Donation Drive
This holiday season, Gold’s Gym SoCal continues its annual tradition of spreading joy and support to those in need.
Gold’s Gym SoCal Launches Annual Holiday Donation Drive
Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing
California State University, Northridge’s Wendy Ashley, chair of the Department of Social Work, encourages those experiencing elevated stress levels and anxiety to prioritize their own wellbeing. 
Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Areas of Old Orchard Park Closed During Construction
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that areas of Old Orchard Park, 25023 Ave Rotella, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will be closed during construction upgrade to the park.
Areas of Old Orchard Park Closed During Construction
Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced record-breaking bookings over the four-day period covering Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings
Alternative Fueling Station Finder in Santa Clarita
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information.
Alternative Fueling Station Finder in Santa Clarita
Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets in December.
Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
Dec. 18: SBDC Webinar on Starting Your Home Based Business
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Explore Starting Your Home Based Business, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12-1 p.m.
Dec. 18: SBDC Webinar on Starting Your Home Based Business
Dec. 16: Virtual Program on Elder Financial Exploitation
As part of its continuing series of virtual programs, the LA County Library will host a Zoom session on the perils and prevention of elder financial exploitation on Dec. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Dec. 16: Virtual Program on Elder Financial Exploitation
SCVNews.com