Dec. 14: Calling All Junior Rangers ‘Rocks Rock!’ Program

The holiday season is rushing by, and all too soon your festive natural tree will need to be recycled. In Santa Clarita this can be accomplished via curbside pickup or recycling center drop off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 11, 2005.

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she introduced legislation alongside Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) and Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) to exempt tips from state income tax.

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is scheduled to open tonight in Old Town Newhall for its fourth annual event Dec. 12-15.

JR’s Comedy Club will present a trio of comedians, Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman and Randy Lubas, on Saturday, Dec. 21 on the Main Stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two possible cases of H5 bird flu in cats that consumed recalled raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC.

The West Ranch High School Studio A Jazz Band will be giving local shoppers the gift of music this Sunday as they perform some all-time favorite holiday songs.

On the first day of the new legislative session, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), joined by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) as joint authors, introduced Senate Bill 17 to exempt tips from state income taxes, delivering much-needed financial relief to workers in California’s service and hospitality industries.

Start the new year strong by joining fellow business owners and community leaders at the first Business After Hours Mixer of 2025.

College of the Canyons women's basketball snapped a five-game losing streak in a 78-50 win over College of the Desert on Tuesday, Dec. 10 behind a 22-point and 16-rebound performance from freshman Alissa Saridin.

Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Pop Up Market presents the Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, Saturday and Sunday Dec. 14-15 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

California State University, Northridge’s Wendy Ashley, chair of the Department of Social Work, encourages those experiencing elevated stress levels and anxiety to prioritize their own wellbeing.

This holiday season, Gold’s Gym SoCal continues its annual tradition of spreading joy and support to those in need.

The Association of California Water Agencies bestowed its ACWA Certificate of Excellence upon SCV Water at the organization’s annual conference on Dec. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, California.

Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.

The California Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat, serve or sell Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

Areas of Old Orchard Park Closed During Construction The city of Santa Clarita has announced that areas of Old Orchard Park, 25023 Ave Rotella, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will be closed during construction upgrade to the park.

Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced record-breaking bookings over the four-day period covering Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Alternative Fueling Station Finder in Santa Clarita As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information.

Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets in December.

Dec. 18: SBDC Webinar on Starting Your Home Based Business The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Explore Starting Your Home Based Business, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12-1 p.m.