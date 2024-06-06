header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
June 6
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
| Thursday, Jun 6, 2024

garland - antelope valley indian museum - holidays on the homestead

Calling all young readers! Take pride in reading this month with “Book Time at The Butte” at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.

Readings, which are approximately 30 minutes, will take place Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Readings will include:

 – “Fatima’s Great Outdoors” by Ambreen Tariq,

 – “Stellaluna” by Janell Cannon,

 – “Coyote at the Big Time” by Lyn Risling and much more!

Recommended readings are K-6th grade, but not required.

Park Admission: $3 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

***As a California State Parks Adventure Pass Park, 4th Graders and their families enter for free!

Visit: www.parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass for more info.

The Antelope Valley Indian Museum is located at 15701 East Ave. M, in Lancaster

Dates and Times Subject to Change

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP exhibits over 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop, and picnic area.

Pets are not allowed. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy. For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 (711 TTY relay service) or visit our website at avim.parks.ca.gov. Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students

California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.
FULL STORY...

July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop

July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia

Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.
FULL STORY...

Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery

Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
FULL STORY...
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
It is always challenging to make a change from the status quo. The consistency of a career where all you have ever known has been one field of work can be comforting, but for many, there comes a time when people are looking to make a change.
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Tara Brown as the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Brown was selected to fill the opening created by the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open Court Rules
A hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles was held on Wednesday, June 5. The court determined the Chiquita Canyon Landfill can remain open.
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon.
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department actively participated in the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Thursday to benefit the Special Olympics Southern California
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
College of the Canyons men's basketball standout Jonah El-Farra has announced his commitment to Westminster University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career. 
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to appoint Mike Vierra, Ph.D, as the interim superintendent of the district.
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
With warm weather finally here and Summer Term underway, many locals are looking forward to fun and relaxing summer activities.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Calling all young readers! Take pride in reading this month with "Book Time at The Butte" at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, along with the city of Santa Clarita, will hold two summer camps for kids ages 8-17.
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
Nearly 17.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 140,096 from May 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
June 12: COC Hosts Veteran Townhall
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs next Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons. 
June 24: VIA After Five Mixer at Bella Vida
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Monday, June 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bella Vida SCV Rotary Club.
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services joined seven local advocate organizations in affirming its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with the raising of the Progress Pride Flag Monday at its City of Industry Headquarters.
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Evan Chapman.
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner of the Academy of Country Music
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, today was named as the exclusive cruise line partner for the famed Academy of Country Music.
“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today commended the launch of SUN Bucks, a new federally funded food program designed to ensure that qualified children have consistent access to adequate nutrition, is now available for the summer.".
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Girls Softball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
CIF Releases Spring Sports All CIF First Team Selections, Boys Volleyball
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Boys Volleyball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
