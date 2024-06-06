Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’

Calling all young readers! Take pride in reading this month with “Book Time at The Butte” at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.

Readings, which are approximately 30 minutes, will take place Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Readings will include:

– “Fatima’s Great Outdoors” by Ambreen Tariq,

– “Stellaluna” by Janell Cannon,

– “Coyote at the Big Time” by Lyn Risling and much more!

Recommended readings are K-6th grade, but not required.

Park Admission: $3 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

***As a California State Parks Adventure Pass Park, 4th Graders and their families enter for free!

Visit: www.parks.ca.gov/AdventurePass for more info.

The Antelope Valley Indian Museum is located at 15701 East Ave. M, in Lancaster

Dates and Times Subject to Change

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP exhibits over 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop, and picnic area.

Pets are not allowed. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy. For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 (711 TTY relay service) or visit our website at avim.parks.ca.gov. Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov.

