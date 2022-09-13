Sept. 14: COC Board Business Meeting, Adopted Budget Workshop

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.

The campus is located at located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia CA, 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 953-1950-1377

For live stream, copy and paste link into your browser https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/95319501377 or click [here].

View the agenda [here].

