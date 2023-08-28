header image

1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Sept. 15: SCAA’s Plein Air Painting at Ventura Estuary
| Monday, Aug 28, 2023
IMG_0605

Plein Air painting is the practice of painting outdoors, working directly from life, relying on direct observation of color and light.

On Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, SCAA and participants will leave Santa Clarita for ocean breezes at the Ventura River Estuary.

Meressa will be there from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. She will follow Shoreline Drive passed the restrooms to the last parking lot on the left. You will see the Fair Grounds on the right. She will park at the parking spots closest to the end of the lot. From there follow the path to the river. There is a lovely spot where the river meets the ocean. Parking is $10.

– Take CA-126 W to S California Street; Merge onto US-101-N

– Take exit 7A for California Street, turn left

– Turn right on East Harbor Blvd

– Turn left onto Figueroa St.

– Continue onto Shoreline Drive

– Look for restrooms on the left and the last parking lot. Park at the end of the lot. Walk west to the Estuary.

Please RSVP through www.santaclaritaartists.org where you can also find the information. Meressa will add your name to the group email. All are welcomed.

For further information (661) 993-6251 or meressa9222gmail.com.

IMG_0603

IMG_0606
