Sept. 15: SCAA’s Plein Air Painting at Ventura Estuary

Plein Air painting is the practice of painting outdoors, working directly from life, relying on direct observation of color and light.
On Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, SCAA and participants will leave Santa Clarita for ocean breezes at the Ventura River Estuary.
Meressa will be there from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. She will follow Shoreline Drive passed the restrooms to the last parking lot on the left. You will see the Fair Grounds on the right. She will park at the parking spots closest to the end of the lot. From there follow the path to the river. There is a lovely spot where the river meets the ocean. Parking is $10.
– Take CA-126 W to S California Street; Merge onto US-101-N
– Take exit 7A for California Street, turn left
– Turn right on East Harbor Blvd
– Turn left onto Figueroa St.
– Continue onto Shoreline Drive
– Look for restrooms on the left and the last parking lot. Park at the end of the lot. Walk west to the Estuary.
Please RSVP through www.santaclaritaartists.org where you can also find the information. Meressa will add your name to the group email. All are welcomed.
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. at the 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fun and exciting event filled with rubber duckies galore! This free event is set to take place on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment.
Get ready for a day of style, empowerment and community at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley's 12th Annual Fashion Show Brunch "Small Town, Big World" to be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The Master's University Women's Soccer team picked up two second-half goals from Holly McRitchie and Harmony Rohde to defeat the Soka University of America Lions 2-0 Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, acquired the 3.5 million-square-foot Odyssey Portfolio, comprised of industrial properties in Valencia, Livermore and Chino for an undisclosed sum.
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company have acquired worldwide distribution rights for the award-winning, feature documentary "Driven: The Tony Pearson Story."
The Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
