Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be provided during the event. Additionally, the symposium will be live-streamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.
The 2022 Parent Resource Symposium will be moderated by Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Expert presenters will include detectives from the Juvenile Intervention Team, members of the Mental Evaluation Team and Student Resource Deputies. Each speaker will offer crucial insight into drug use by teens, the increasing presence of Fentanyl, what parents can do to protect their children and the impact drugs currently have on our community.
“There is a crisis happening in America, and it’s hitting here in Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “Fentanyl is one of the most powerful opioids ever created, and the fatalities have skyrocketed across the nation. By attending the city’s upcoming Parent Resource Symposium, residents and youth can learn more about this drug and how to protect themselves and their children from falling victim to Fentanyl-tainted prescription pill abuse and the opioid crisis.”
The city of Santa Clarita hopes that by attending the Parent Resource Symposium, parents and guardians can improve their awareness of the dangers of prescription pill abuse. Residents can also watch the symposium by visiting scvtv.com or tuning into SCVTV on cable channels 20 and 99 or on the Roku and Apple TV applications.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention.
Every year across the United States, colleges, business and communities participate in a unique event called Manufacturing Day that highlights what modern manufacturing consists of so students, parents, and the public are have a deeper understanding of the opportunities available to them.
Due to the completion of work ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of planned closures on Interstate 5 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Sept. 13 and 14, near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
College of the Canyons has added 12 College NOW! classes for high school juniors and seniors to the fall 2022 class schedule to help them get a jumpstart on earning transferable college units or career exploration.
To better align state COVID-19 guidance with the most current federal recommendations, the California Department of Public Health is ending COVID-19 policies that required weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated individuals in high-risk workplaces and schools.
As summer comes to an end, we can only hope that the extreme heat will also be ending soon! Crazy weather! The hospital is preparing for a very busy remainder of the year with many exciting ways for our community to get involved, from our Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including Bingo or Bust, to the Holiday Home Tour Gala and Boutique.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.