1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
| Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
chasing the high crop

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.

The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be provided during the event. Additionally, the symposium will be live-streamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.

The 2022 Parent Resource Symposium will be moderated by Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Expert presenters will include detectives from the Juvenile Intervention Team, members of the Mental Evaluation Team and Student Resource Deputies. Each speaker will offer crucial insight into drug use by teens, the increasing presence of Fentanyl, what parents can do to protect their children and the impact drugs currently have on our community.

“There is a crisis happening in America, and it’s hitting here in Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “Fentanyl is one of the most powerful opioids ever created, and the fatalities have skyrocketed across the nation. By attending the city’s upcoming Parent Resource Symposium, residents and youth can learn more about this drug and how to protect themselves and their children from falling victim to Fentanyl-tainted prescription pill abuse and the opioid crisis.”

The city of Santa Clarita hopes that by attending the Parent Resource Symposium, parents and guardians can improve their awareness of the dangers of prescription pill abuse. Residents can also watch the symposium by visiting scvtv.com or tuning into SCVTV on cable channels 20 and 99 or on the Roku and Apple TV applications.

For more information about the upcoming Parent Resource Symposium, please visit dfyinscv.com/parent-engagement or contact School Programs Supervisor Cynthia Muir at cmuir@santa-clarita.com.

chasing the high
