‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild

“Shrek Jr. The Musical,” presented by Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program, will perform weekends from July 6 to July 14. It is based on the Academy Award winning Dreamworks’ movie and the Broadway musical of the same name. This production features teens from all over the Santa Clarita Valley.

As described on the Guild’s website; “Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task — if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way..”

Returning STARS director Katrina Negrete (Finding Nemo Jr.) said, “These kids are incredibly talented! We have had so much fun creating our ‘Big Bright Beautiful World’ and you will have so much fun seeing it! Don’t miss Shrek Jr.!”

With a running time of just over an hour, this production comes highly recommended by CTG for entire families and first-time theatre goers to enjoy. Tickets are $15 for Premium Seating, $10 for Standard Adults, and $7 for Standard Juniors and Seniors. For showtimes or to reserve, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/workshopperformances.

