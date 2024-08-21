header image

August 21
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
| Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Single MOthers outreach ribbon cutting

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach at 28053 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Single Mothers Outreach empowers single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so that families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Single Mothers Outreach is a non-profit providing various services in the Santa Clarita Valley to single parents.

“This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support from our donors, community and everyone who believes in our mission,” said officials for Single Mothers Outreach. “Since 1995, Single Mothers Outreach has grown alongside the Santa Clarita Valley, adapting to meet the needs of our community. Our new space more than triples our capacity, featuring private therapy offices, a spacious learning center, a children’s play area and our reimagined ‘Shop the Closet’ program. With ample parking and easy access, we’re ready to serve even more families.”

Single Mothers Outreach offered “special thanks to all the vendors who donated to the Open House,” including: Thomas Graphics SCV Printing, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Edible Arrangements, Chilis, Golden spoon, Brewery Draconum, Newhall Press Room, Stonefire Grill, Ingrid Blanco, Nealie’s Skillet, Honu Coffee, Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center, Norona Insurance Agency, Vance Wealth, A1 Party , Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Creative Graphic Services and Sam Black.

For more information about Single Mothers Outreach call (661) 288-0117 or email admin@smoscv.org.
