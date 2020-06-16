[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
Slater’s 50/50 Opens Thursday at Valencia Town Center
| Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Slater's 50/50

Slater’s 50/50, the nationally recognized burger concept known for its ambitiously creative menu and for inventing the 50/50 burger patty made with 50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef, has announced that its first Santa Clarita location will open at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Thursday, June 18.

The restaurant will be led by local franchise owner and operator, Homayoun Daryani. Daryani has been a resident of Santa Clarita for the past 17 years, and has owned and operated the local Persia Lounge and Restaurant alongside his family for 16 years.

“I wanted to bring my community something I felt we were lacking, which was a higher end burger and craft beer restaurant,” said Daryani. “I’ve always heard positive things about Slater’s 50/50 and their quality food, drinks, and environment, and I look forward to opening another local watering hole and gathering place in the Valencia community.”

The 8,000 square foot Valencia location will boast a large dining room, three patios, and 40 different self-serve beer taps from local Santa Clarita-based breweries. The restaurant will also feature a shake and espresso bar that opens directly into the Valencia Town Center so shoppers can order a decadent milkshake or coffee drink to enjoy on-the-go. In light of new precautions and guidelines resulting from COVID-19, the Valencia location will follow all necessary recommendations to encourage social distancing such as contactless ordering, reduced dining room capacity, reinforced health and safety guidelines, and advance reservations via the Slater’s 50/50 website and Valencia location Yelp page.

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.

Slater’s 50/50 Valencia is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd. Unit 101, Valencia, CA 91355. For information about this location, call (661) 218-5050 and follow @Slaters5050_Valencia on Instagram and Slater’s 50/50 Valencia on Facebook.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development across the country. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow the Slater’s 50/50 brand across the U.S. in the next few years. For more information on the Slater’s 50/50 brand and its full list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com.

About Slater’s 50/50:
Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50 percent ground bacon & 50 percent ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California, Denver, and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com.

About Elite Restaurant Group:
Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with national clientele that operate locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza, beloved pie makers Marie Callender’s, and specialty cupcake concept Gigi’s Cupcakes.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-16-2020 City Launches ‘Safer Business Commitment’ Shop Local Initiative
06-16-2020 Slater’s 50/50 Opens Thursday at Valencia Town Center
06-15-2020 Academy, ABC Bump 2021 Oscars to April 25, Museum Opening April 30
06-13-2020 Vista Valencia Owners Consider Possible Nursing Facility on Portion of Golf Course
06-12-2020 More than 90 Complaints Filed Against SCV Businesses Suspected of Violating Health Order
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Make a Fist | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The American Red Cross uses the most accurate testing available. By donating blood, you can simultaneously save someone’s life and determine if you are immune to COVID-19.
Make a Fist | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 75,084 Cases Countywide, 2,780 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,780 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Monday.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 75,084 Cases Countywide, 2,780 Cases in SCV
City Launches ‘Safer Business Commitment’ Shop Local Initiative
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the launch of the “Safer Business Commitment” as a part of the Shop Local initiative.
City Launches ‘Safer Business Commitment’ Shop Local Initiative
The MAIN Seeking ‘You’re the Best’ Talent Show Contestants
The MAIN’s talent show “You’re The Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a four to five-minute video of their unique talent and act to themain@santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, June 19.
The MAIN Seeking ‘You’re the Best’ Talent Show Contestants
No Injuries Reported After Car Collides Into Newhall Power Lines
No injuries were reported after a car collided with an electrical pole near the intersection of Davey Avenue and Cross Street in Newhall around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
No Injuries Reported After Car Collides Into Newhall Power Lines
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing More than $950 Worth of Items at Macy’s
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports that a number of suspects had stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 3:00 p.m. at Macy’s, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing More than $950 Worth of Items at Macy’s
Slater’s 50/50 Opens Thursday at Valencia Town Center
Slater’s 50/50, the nationally recognized burger concept known for its ambitiously creative menu and for inventing the 50/50 burger patty made with 50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef, has announced that its first Santa Clarita location will open at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Thursday, June 18.
Slater’s 50/50 Opens Thursday at Valencia Town Center
PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Counts of Manslaughter in Camp Fire Case
CHICO, Calif. (CN) – Staring at pictures of the faces of 84 people killed in a deadly fire sparked by his company’s equipment, Pacific Gas and Electric’s chief executive on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of recklessly starting the most destructive wildfire in California history.
PG&E Pleads Guilty to 84 Counts of Manslaughter in Camp Fire Case
Caltrans, CHP Partner for Statewide Litter Removal, Enforcement
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced Tuesday a statewide effort to resume litter removal on the state highways.
Caltrans, CHP Partner for Statewide Litter Removal, Enforcement
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
State OK’s Opening of Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors; L.A. County Says Not Yet
Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors can reopen as soon as late this week under new California guidelines, but businesses within Los Angeles County must await direction from county officials.
State OK’s Opening of Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors; L.A. County Says Not Yet
Santa Clarita Library Launches Self-Service Locker System
The Santa Clarita Public Library is pleased to introduce a convenient and user-friendly self-service locker system with 24/7 availability for residents to pick up items they have placed on hold.
Santa Clarita Library Launches Self-Service Locker System
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,071 New Cases in L.A. County, Total 2,762 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1,071 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,762 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 1 more local case than reported Sunday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,071 New Cases in L.A. County, Total 2,762 Cases in SCV
Academy, ABC Bump 2021 Oscars to April 25, Museum Opening April 30
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.
Academy, ABC Bump 2021 Oscars to April 25, Museum Opening April 30
Supreme Court Rules 1964 Civil Rights Law Protects LGBTQ Workers
In a landmark 6-3 decision, the United States Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal anti-discrimination protections also apply to LGBTQ employees.
Supreme Court Rules 1964 Civil Rights Law Protects LGBTQ Workers
University of California Regents Back Affirmative Action
The University of California regents unanimously endorsed affirmative action Monday nearly two decades after the practice was banned throughout the UC system as institutions throughout the state and nation continue to grapple with racial equality in America.
University of California Regents Back Affirmative Action
Coroner Walks Back Early ‘Suicide’ Ruling in Palmdale Man’s Death
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has withdrawn an initial preliminary assessment of suicide as the cause of Robert L. Fuller in Palmdale, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will monitor the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's investigation into the cause of Fuller's death.
Coroner Walks Back Early ‘Suicide’ Ruling in Palmdale Man’s Death
Take Action | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Two bikini-clad girls swam into the surf lanes, causing several to bail out including Brad, with his board striking him in the head. I got him to shore. Twenty minutes later, the Santa Monica Police arrested Brad, claiming he pulled off the bra of one of the girls when he fell in the water.
Take Action | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Homeless Up 13%; Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Reacts
Santa Clarita homeless task force members said Friday the community’s safety net must remain strong to help prevent its vulnerable population from increasing as Los Angeles County faces a 13% rise in its homeless population from that of last year, according to new figures released Friday.
L.A. County Homeless Up 13%; Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Reacts
Santa Clarita to Stage ‘Spirit of America’ Fireworks Spectacular on July 4
After months of lockdowns and restrictions, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that the annual July 4 fireworks spectacular, "Spirit of America," will take place this year with a dazzling display of lights illuminating the sky over Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Santa Clarita to Stage ‘Spirit of America’ Fireworks Spectacular on July 4
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Challenge of California Sanctuary Laws
California’s sanctuary city law will survive after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the case on, the court announced Monday morning.
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Challenge of California Sanctuary Laws
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
History Will Judge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Government has been inept in its response, and most of this will be blamed on leadership. We know this is a new, highly contagious virus, but scientists long ago recognized the potential for this scenario, even establishing guidelines to mount a strategic defense.
History Will Judge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 148,855 Cases Statewide, 2,761 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,761 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 6 more than reported Saturday.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 148,855 Cases Statewide, 2,761 Cases in SCV
%d bloggers like this: