Slater’s 50/50 Opens Thursday at Valencia Town Center

Slater’s 50/50, the nationally recognized burger concept known for its ambitiously creative menu and for inventing the 50/50 burger patty made with 50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef, has announced that its first Santa Clarita location will open at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Thursday, June 18.

The restaurant will be led by local franchise owner and operator, Homayoun Daryani. Daryani has been a resident of Santa Clarita for the past 17 years, and has owned and operated the local Persia Lounge and Restaurant alongside his family for 16 years.

“I wanted to bring my community something I felt we were lacking, which was a higher end burger and craft beer restaurant,” said Daryani. “I’ve always heard positive things about Slater’s 50/50 and their quality food, drinks, and environment, and I look forward to opening another local watering hole and gathering place in the Valencia community.”

The 8,000 square foot Valencia location will boast a large dining room, three patios, and 40 different self-serve beer taps from local Santa Clarita-based breweries. The restaurant will also feature a shake and espresso bar that opens directly into the Valencia Town Center so shoppers can order a decadent milkshake or coffee drink to enjoy on-the-go. In light of new precautions and guidelines resulting from COVID-19, the Valencia location will follow all necessary recommendations to encourage social distancing such as contactless ordering, reduced dining room capacity, reinforced health and safety guidelines, and advance reservations via the Slater’s 50/50 website and Valencia location Yelp page.

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.

Slater’s 50/50 Valencia is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd. Unit 101, Valencia, CA 91355. For information about this location, call (661) 218-5050 and follow @Slaters5050_Valencia on Instagram and Slater’s 50/50 Valencia on Facebook.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development across the country. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow the Slater’s 50/50 brand across the U.S. in the next few years. For more information on the Slater’s 50/50 brand and its full list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com.

About Slater’s 50/50:

About Elite Restaurant Group:

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with national clientele that operate locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza, beloved pie makers Marie Callender’s, and specialty cupcake concept Gigi’s Cupcakes.