Smith Concedes Garcia is ‘Likely Victor’ in Congressional Special Election

California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) released the following statement Wednesday as her campaign now turns its attention to challenging Republican Mike Garcia in the November general election in the race for California’s 25th Congressional District:

“While it’s critical that we ensure every vote is counted and recorded, we believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor in the May 12 special election. As such, I’d like to congratulate him.

“That said, this is only one step in this process, and I look forward to having a vigorous debate about the issues in the upcoming November 2020 election, from healthcare access to job creation, aid for working families, investments in local classrooms to wildfire protection, women’s rights and more, in the months ahead.

“Most importantly, from the bottom of my heart, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of our supporters, from our brave firefighters, nurses, grocery workers, truck drivers and so many on the frontlines to our classroom teachers, grassroots activists, women, seniors, young people and all those who played an integral role in this effort. This campaign is about you – and our community – and there is no doubt in my mind that together, we will prevail in the fall general election.”