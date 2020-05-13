[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Smith Concedes Garcia is ‘Likely Victor’ in Congressional Special Election
| Wednesday, May 13, 2020
garcia - christy smith

California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) released the following statement Wednesday as her campaign now turns its attention to challenging Republican Mike Garcia in the November general election in the race for California’s 25th Congressional District:

“While it’s critical that we ensure every vote is counted and recorded, we believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor in the May 12 special election. As such, I’d like to congratulate him.

“That said, this is only one step in this process, and I look forward to having a vigorous debate about the issues in the upcoming November 2020 election, from healthcare access to job creation, aid for working families, investments in local classrooms to wildfire protection, women’s rights and more, in the months ahead.

“Most importantly, from the bottom of my heart, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of our supporters, from our brave firefighters, nurses, grocery workers, truck drivers and so many on the frontlines to our classroom teachers, grassroots activists, women, seniors, young people and all those who played an integral role in this effort. This campaign is about you – and our community – and there is no doubt in my mind that together, we will prevail in the fall general election.”
Smith Concedes Garcia is 'Likely Victor' in Congressional Special Election
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Smith Concedes Garcia is 'Likely Victor' in Congressional Special Election
California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) released the following statement Wednesday as her campaign now turns its attention to challenging Republican Mike Garcia in the November general election in the race for California's 25th Congressional District:
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
FULL STORY...
Smith Concedes Garcia is 'Likely Victor' in Congressional Special Election
California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) released the following statement Wednesday as her campaign now turns its attention to challenging Republican Mike Garcia in the November general election in the race for California's 25th Congressional District:
L.A. County Wednesday: 851 Cases in SCV; 7th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with 851 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a seventh death reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Guessing vs. Knowing | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do you know the business, office space or beauty salon will protect you from getting exposed? How do you know whether you are safe, and therefore your loved ones are safe? You don’t.
Santa Clarita to Send Letter Opposing Safer-at-Home Order Extension
With a projected $10 million revenue loss for Santa Clarita, the City Council is sending a letter to Los Angeles County expressing opposition to any additional extensions of its safer-at-home order that expires Friday, which has kept people in quarantine and temporarily closed multiple businesses since March.
Motion Picture Academy Names 2020 Grant Recipients
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Sees Spike in Dog Bites with Kids Home from School
With kids home from school due to pandemic-related closures, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an alarming increase in the reporting of dog bites to children.
U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020
As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.
Supes Vote to Block LASD Closures of 2 Stations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to direct the Sheriff to immediately cease the closures of the Altadena and Marina del Rey stations, as recently announced by the Sheriff’s Department.
L.A. County Kicks Off Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority to utilize Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus response funds to create and administer the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
DA Charges LAFD Captain with Crashing into Parked Car, Fleeing Scene
A Los Angeles Fire Department captain who resides in Saugus has been charged with crashing into a parked car and fleeing the scene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
GOP's Garcia Wins Local House Race
Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in the special election for 25th Congressional District.
Update: County Clarifies Extension of Stay-at-Home Order
Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
No More Scruffy | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
SCV Chamber's Ivan Volschenk Appointed to Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
L.A. County Tuesday: 33,180 Cases; 795 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 961 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths, with 795 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Summer Registration Underway
Running from June 8 - Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
Newsom Announces Increase in State's Testing Capacity
SACRAMENTO – As a result of California scaling up its COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that more than 1 million diagnostic tests for the virus have been conducted statewide.
California Tuesday: 69,382 Cases, 2,847 Deaths
SACRAMENTO - California has had 69,382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,847 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
COC Guard Zach Phipps Named to All-Academic Team
College of the Canyons men's basketball player Zach Phipps has been named to the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) All-Academic Team for the 2018-19 season.
County's Lone All-Girls Probation Camp in Santa Clarita Temporarily Closed
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily closed Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita, the only Probation facility exclusively housing girls, due to the declining population of youth assigned to probation camps in Los Angeles County.
California Community Colleges Sue Betsy DeVos Over Federal Emergency Financial Aid
(CN) — U.S. Department of Education restrictions on community college pandemic aid violate the Constitution and would block help to more than half of California’s 1.5 million students, including many who need assistance the most, several community college districts said in a federal lawsuit Monday.
SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online
Even though we’re all staying safer at home, and unable to gather in-person this year, SCV Water is still celebrating California Water Awareness Month with a Virtual Open House.
SCV Businesses Discuss Their New Normal
As some businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are wrapping up their first weekend open in nearly two months, others are reflecting on what has become their new normal.
