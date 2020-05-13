GOP’s Garcia Wins Local House Race

Republican Mike Garcia has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in the special election for 25th Congressional District.

In the initial canvass of votes, Garcia took an insurmountable 55.9-44.1 lead over Democrat Christy Smith for the right to serve out the final months of former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill’s term. Hill, D-Agua Dulce, resigned from the seat in October.

The election-night tally was 78,701 votes to 62,054.

Garcia is a 1994 Saugus High School graduate who went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot. He listed himself on the ballot as “Small Businessman/Father.”

Smith is a 1987 Hart High School graduate who served on the Newhall School Board before her election to her current position as a member of the state Assembly. She listed herself on the ballot as “California Assemblywoman/Mother.”

The 25th Congressional District includes portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Garcia polled slightly better in Ventura County (57.7-42.3 percent) than in Los Angeles County (55.3-44.7 percent). About 67 percent of the voters in the 25th District live in L.A. County.

Ballots were mailed to voters, who could return them by mail or at a limited number of drop-off locations, under the terms of an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

According to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder, mail-in ballots received prior to election day are counted and reported after the polls close (Tuesday, 8 p.m.). This is the initial canvass.

Ballots that are postmarked prior to 8 p.m. Tuesday AND received by the registrars’ offices within three days after the election (i.e., Friday, 5 p.m.), are verified and counted later.

Garcia and Smith will face each other again in November for the right to serve a full 2-year term in Congress.