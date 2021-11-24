Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021

By Press Release

The season of giving is here, and the Department of Public Social Services  is encouraging the public to consider sponsoring a family as part of its annual holiday Adopt-A-Family Program benefiting low-income families throughout the County of Los Angeles.

“Making holiday wishes come true for a local family in need is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season,” says DPSS Director Antonia Jiménez. “For over 30 years, the DPSS Adopt-A-Family Program has brought joy to thousands of families during the holiday season. In 2020, the program provided gifts of clothing, toys, food, and other items to over 2,200 low-income families receiving DPSS benefits.”

Sponsors can choose the size of the family, general location, or how many families they would like to sponsor. There is no limit to the number of families who can be sponsored. Once matched with a family, sponsors can review the wish list and decide what and how to give.

The deadline to sponsor a family is Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. For more information on how to obtain an online Adopt-A-Family sponsor application, or how to donate items directly to a family through the Amazon Smile Wishlist, visit Donate Today.

