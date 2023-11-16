header image

November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Take Part in Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
Adopt-a-Family

The holiday season is the spirit of giving. The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita invites you to help make the holidays brighter for those in need by spreading holiday cheer. Please help a family by participating in its Adopt-a-Family program.

The local nonprofit has more than 200 families who don’t have the means to provide a happy holiday for their children. You can help. Choose the size of family you’d like to “adopt”. Child & Family Center will match you with a family and provide a detailed wish list for each family member.

You select the gifts (wrapping is optional) and drop off at Child & Family Center on Dec. 11 or Dec. 12. The Center will provide the gifts to the families. Thank you so much for helping those in need. Child & Family Center is truly grateful for your kindness and generosity.

For more information, contact Cheryl Jones at cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org or (661) 259-9439.
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
The holiday season is the spirit of giving.
