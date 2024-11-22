State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program Launch

California State Parks Office of Historic Preservation has announced it will begin accepting applications for the State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2025.

California property owners can apply for the credit to rehabilitate and maintain their historical buildings and qualified residences, retaining Californians’ link to the past while keeping historic buildings and homes relevant in the present and beyond.

The tax credit program provides a 20% credit for qualified rehabilitation expenditures (or 25% credit if the structure meets specified criteria) for rehabilitation of a certified historic structure or a qualified residence, as provided, within the state to be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis by the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, in conjunction with the .Office of Historic Preservation A total of $50 million is available for allocation.

In preparation for this program, the Office of Historic Preservation is holding two virtual informational sessions on eligibility qualifications, completing the application and documentation requirements, with time allotted for questions and answers. The sessions will be held:

Tuesday, Nov. 26, noon-1 p.m. (register here)

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 5-6 p.m. (register here)

Application instructions, forms, frequently asked questions and program regulations can be found on the OHP’s State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit site. Potential applicants are recommended to read the program information in advance of the informational sessions.

For information about the tax credit program, please contact Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Jody L. Brown at Jody.L.Brown@parks.ca.gov.

The Office of Historic Preservation administers federal and state mandated historic preservation programs to further the identification, evaluation, registration and protection of California’s irreplaceable resources and promotes the care, maintenance, relevance and reuse of California’s historic properties.

