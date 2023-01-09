State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 9, 2023

By Press Release

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was sworn in for his second term as the 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday. U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona was in attendance to administer the oath of office. More than 500 educational leaders, school administrators, principals, state legislators, students, friends, and family members convened for the special event held in the historic Cocoanut Grove Theatre at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools in Los Angeles.

“When I took the job as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, I made it clear that education is the key and gateway to a world of opportunities, especially for our vulnerable students and communities. (Today), we are much stronger than we ever have been and have created many historic initiatives to transform our schools and uplift our students,” said Thurmond. “As we turn to the next four years, I ask you to help us keep the promise alive for our six million students in the great state of California.”

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho kicked off the event with welcoming remarks. Secretary Cardona administered the oath of office at the ceremony.

“It’s an honor to administer the oath today for Tony Thurmond as California’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction for his second four-year term. We come together at a moment of truth for education. Over the last two years, our nation’s children and young people have been recovering from a pandemic that profoundly disrupted their education,” said Cardona. “The good news is this: We have a chance to raise the bar for the country on improving literacy and math, elevating the teaching profession, improving mental health, promoting multilingual education, and so much more. Let’s get to work.”

Special guests also included Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has a long track record of delivering life-changing resources for the residents of Los Angeles. She has spent years fighting for justice and opportunity. “In the City of Los Angeles, home to the second largest school district in the country, we understand the importance of having Tony Thurmond, someone who has overcome incredible odds in his personal journey, at the helm of our public education system in California,” said Bass. “Superintendent Thurmond has dedicated his life to addressing inequities, to celebrating diversity, and to creating the conditions to lift up all students, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be here to mark his second term in office.”

Thurmond is responsible for the largest public school system in the nation, with nearly six million students and more than 10,000 schools. Since taking office in 2019, he has created and championed historic initiatives to close the opportunity gap and to improve equity and access for California’s public school students while supporting families, educators, and local educational agencies. Learn more about State Superintendent Thurmond’s priorities and initiatives.

