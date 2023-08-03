Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal

The Castaic Union School District is delighted to announce Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School. With a wealth of experience in education and a passion for fostering academic and social growth in students, Hall brings a dynamic and innovative approach to her new role.
Hall joins the Castaic family with over 15 years of experience as an educator, spanning across elementary, middle, and high school levels. Her diverse background includes teaching at both high school and middle school, as well as serving as an administrator in high school, middle school, and elementary school settings. Through these various roles, Hall has gained invaluable insights into the social, academic, and behavioral transitions from Pre-K to senior year of high school. This deep understanding of students’ educational journey positions her well to lead Castaic Elementary School.
Hall firmly believes that great schools are the result of great teachers. As the new principal of Castaic Elementary School, her primary goal is to continue supporting the exceptional teachers who make a positive impact on the lives of students each day. By fostering a collaborative and engaging environment, Hall aims to empower teachers, promote student success, and strengthen the sense of community within the school.
Hall holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California (USC), where she began her educational journey. She furthered her education at California State University, Los Angeles (CSULA), earning a Master’s degree and credential in School Administration. Demonstrating her commitment to lifelong learning, Hall returned to USC to complete her doctorate in K-12 Urban Education, enhancing her expertise in educational leadership.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Hall enjoys spending quality time with her family, traveling, and playing tennis. Her personal interests reflect her dedication to a well-rounded lifestyle that aligns with the values she brings to her role as principal.
The Castaic Union School District warmly welcomes Stephanie Hall to the district and is confident in her ability to lead Castaic Elementary School to new heights. Her passion for education, extensive experience, and commitment to student success make her an invaluable asset to the Castaic community.
Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Stephanie Hall as she embarks on this exciting new chapter as the principal of Castaic Elementary School. Together, we will continue to provide an outstanding educational experience for our students.
###
About Castaic Union School District
Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. Our award-winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation recognizes this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including Holly Schroeder, SCVEDC president and chief executive officer. Several members of the SCVEDC's Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on July 31.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced her opposition to the new Aliso Canyon proposal, joining with area legislators who shared their concerns about increasing storage at the facility before the California Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities have completed their investigations into the causes of the winter gas price spikes.
The Salvation Army and Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Authentic Armenian books, medals, personal letters, photos, autobiography manuscripts and translated documents can be found in a special collection at the California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.