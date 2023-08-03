header image

Stephanie Hall Named New Castaic Elementary Principal
Thursday, Aug 3, 2023

Hall_StephanieThe Castaic Union School District is delighted to announce Stephanie Hall as the new principal of Castaic Elementary School. With a wealth of experience in education and a passion for fostering academic and social growth in students, Hall brings a dynamic and innovative approach to her new role.

Hall joins the Castaic family with over 15 years of experience as an educator, spanning across elementary, middle, and high school levels. Her diverse background includes teaching at both high school and middle school, as well as serving as an administrator in high school, middle school, and elementary school settings. Through these various roles, Hall has gained invaluable insights into the social, academic, and behavioral transitions from Pre-K to senior year of high school. This deep understanding of students’ educational journey positions her well to lead Castaic Elementary School.

Hall firmly believes that great schools are the result of great teachers. As the new principal of Castaic Elementary School, her primary goal is to continue supporting the exceptional teachers who make a positive impact on the lives of students each day. By fostering a collaborative and engaging environment, Hall aims to empower teachers, promote student success, and strengthen the sense of community within the school.

Hall holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California (USC), where she began her educational journey. She furthered her education at California State University, Los Angeles (CSULA), earning a Master’s degree and credential in School Administration. Demonstrating her commitment to lifelong learning, Hall returned to USC to complete her doctorate in K-12 Urban Education, enhancing her expertise in educational leadership.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Hall enjoys spending quality time with her family, traveling, and playing tennis. Her personal interests reflect her dedication to a well-rounded lifestyle that aligns with the values she brings to her role as principal.

The Castaic Union School District warmly welcomes Stephanie Hall to the district and is confident in her ability to lead Castaic Elementary School to new heights. Her passion for education, extensive experience, and commitment to student success make her an invaluable asset to the Castaic community.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Stephanie Hall as she embarks on this exciting new chapter as the principal of Castaic Elementary School. Together, we will continue to provide an outstanding educational experience for our students.

###

About Castaic Union School District

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. Our award-winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.

