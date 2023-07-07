Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County. This grant program will provide a minimum of $50,000 per facility to eligible awardees.
Funding for the program is being made available through Assembly Bill (AB) 172, which established a state-wide effort to expand the state’s housing and care continuum, improve treatment outcomes, and prevent the cycle of homelessness or unnecessary institutionalization. In Los Angeles County, part of the funding made available by AB 172, totaling $55 million pending contract execution along with an $11.2 million commitment by LACDMH of Mental Health Services Act funds, will be utilized to fund the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program in an effort to preserve licensed residential care facilities in need of critical licensing and health and safety repairs or required upgrades, thereby potentially preventing facility closure which could result in exits to homelessness.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority will administer and implement the program on behalf of the County.
“This grant funding will make it possible for many residential care facilities to remain in operation by helping them make important repairs and upgrades to their buildings,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn. “Otherwise, many of these much-needed facilities could face closure and put their residents at risk of homelessness.”
The funding will be targeted to facilities that have a critical gap in their financial ability to make needed repairs or upgrades, placing the facility at risk of closure or at risk of reducing the number of beds for qualified residents. The program will also fund repairs needed to ensure facilities are compliant with licensing and health and safety standards.
The application portal is expected to open on July 17, 2023, and will remain open for six weeks, closing on August 28, 2023. Application-related trainings will be offered on July 12 at 3 p.m. (eligibility and scoring criteria, requesting a physical needs assessment report) and July 20 at 10 a.m. (step-by-step application instructions.) All applicants are required to complete a pre-application technical assistance training. For more information, to register for these trainings and to apply during the application’s open period, visit https://www.ccecp.org.
About Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and well-being across the County. For more information, visit dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About Los Angeles County Development Authority
The LACDA is a dynamic and innovative local government agency created in 1982 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The agency is an industry leader with its three core service areas: housing, community, and economic development. Through its unique ability to leverage Federal, State, and local funds, the LACDA prides itself in sponsoring new solutions to local issues and forming partnerships with private and public agencies. For more information visit lacda.org or follow @LACDevAuthority on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
SACRAMENTO - Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California's senior and disabled communities.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County.
Do you enjoy T-Ball and Baseball, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play and sportsmanship while having fun.
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.