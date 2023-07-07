Supes Take Steps to Preserve Residential Facilities

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors took another step in keeping the County’s most vulnerable residents housed by approving the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s acceptance of the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program from the State, a grant program that will fund physical rehabilitation improvements for adult residential facilities, residential care facilities for the elderly and residential care facilities for the chronically ill located within the County. This grant program will provide a minimum of $50,000 per facility to eligible awardees.

Funding for the program is being made available through Assembly Bill (AB) 172, which established a state-wide effort to expand the state’s housing and care continuum, improve treatment outcomes, and prevent the cycle of homelessness or unnecessary institutionalization. In Los Angeles County, part of the funding made available by AB 172, totaling $55 million pending contract execution along with an $11.2 million commitment by LACDMH of Mental Health Services Act funds, will be utilized to fund the Community Care Expansion Preservation Capital Projects Grant Program in an effort to preserve licensed residential care facilities in need of critical licensing and health and safety repairs or required upgrades, thereby potentially preventing facility closure which could result in exits to homelessness.

The Los Angeles County Development Authority will administer and implement the program on behalf of the County.

“This grant funding will make it possible for many residential care facilities to remain in operation by helping them make important repairs and upgrades to their buildings,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn. “Otherwise, many of these much-needed facilities could face closure and put their residents at risk of homelessness.”

The funding will be targeted to facilities that have a critical gap in their financial ability to make needed repairs or upgrades, placing the facility at risk of closure or at risk of reducing the number of beds for qualified residents. The program will also fund repairs needed to ensure facilities are compliant with licensing and health and safety standards.

The application portal is expected to open on July 17, 2023, and will remain open for six weeks, closing on August 28, 2023. Application-related trainings will be offered on July 12 at 3 p.m. (eligibility and scoring criteria, requesting a physical needs assessment report) and July 20 at 10 a.m. (step-by-step application instructions.) All applicants are required to complete a pre-application technical assistance training. For more information, to register for these trainings and to apply during the application’s open period, visit https://www.ccecp.org.

About Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and well-being across the County. For more information, visit dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Los Angeles County Development Authority

The LACDA is a dynamic and innovative local government agency created in 1982 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The agency is an industry leader with its three core service areas: housing, community, and economic development. Through its unique ability to leverage Federal, State, and local funds, the LACDA prides itself in sponsoring new solutions to local issues and forming partnerships with private and public agencies. For more information visit lacda.org or follow @LACDevAuthority on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

