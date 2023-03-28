CHP car stolen AV

Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023

By Michele Buttelman

A suspect who stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle in Castaic and led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit has died after he sustained injuries when he jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The chase began on Tuesday morning at approximately 11:40 a.m. when the suspect stole a CHP vehicle on the northbound 5 Freeway near Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic, according to a live broadcast on ABC 7 Eyewitness News which aired the pursuit. The chase ended about 12:30 p.m. in the Antelope Valley.

The stolen CHP vehicle traveled north on the I-5 to state Route 138 where the pursuit ended on state Route 138 near 87th Street in Lancaster.

The suspect jumped from the moving patrol car, which was traveling at about 45 mph, and landed on the roadway. The driverless patrol car continued a short distance until it veered off the roadway and struck a power pole. The car came to rest in a field at the side of state Route 138.

The suspect drove erratically at high speeds throughout the chase, often moving into the oncoming traffic lane on state Route 138, a two lane road. Speeds in the chase approached 100 mph at times.

Identification of the suspect is pending notification of next of kin.

