Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk Rescheduled to June 3

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation announces that the inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk scheduled on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those that purchased tickets for May 13 will be given the opportunity to receive a refund, change their tickets to June 3 or donate the cost of their ticket back to the SCV Education Foundation. Paid ticket holders were emailed earlier this week and notified of the options.

Tickets for June 3 will go on sale beginning on Wednesday, May 17.

The event remains fun for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages! Guests will stroll down Main Street and nearby streets sampling a variety of chocolates and chocolate inspired treats at participating businesses. Proceeds from the event benefit the SCV Education Foundations. Tickets are $20 each and sales will be limited to 200. For more event information or to purchase your tickets, please visit the SCV Education Foundation website.

For more information about being a sponsor, please contact Jackie Hartmann at Jackie@scveducationfoundation.org or (661) 313-4505.

