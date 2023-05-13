Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk Rescheduled to June 3

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation announces that the inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk scheduled on Saturday, May 13 in Old Town Newhall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 3 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Those that purchased tickets for May 13 will be given the opportunity to receive a refund, change their tickets to June 3 or donate the cost of their ticket back to the SCV Education Foundation. Paid ticket holders were emailed earlier this week and notified of the options.
Tickets for June 3 will go on sale beginning on Wednesday, May 17.
The event remains fun for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages! Guests will stroll down Main Street and nearby streets sampling a variety of chocolates and chocolate inspired treats at participating businesses. Proceeds from the event benefit the SCV Education Foundations. Tickets are $20 each and sales will be limited to 200. For more event information or to purchase your tickets, please visit the SCV Education Foundation website.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, a local non-profit organization, has announced donations of more than $44,000 to 10 Santa Clarita Valley non-profits that align with the mission of SIGSCV of empowering women and girls. The donations were presented to the organizations at SIGSCV's monthly luncheon held at The Oaks on May 9.
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has announced the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon will be held Sunday, June 11 starting at 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The California Department of Transportation has advised that all southbound lanes on Interstate 5 between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway will be closed for five nights as crews work to repair damages from a landslide in Castaic that occurred due to intense rainfall.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the support of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce on five crucial pieces of legislation, tackling issues like housing, homelessness, support for low income families, water protection and electric vehicle infrastructure.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized for excellence in water treatment and innovation in addressing water industry issues by the Association of California Water Agencies. The agency was awarded the highly esteemed Clair A. Hill Award for its Valley Center Well PFAS Treatment Facility at the 2023 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey this week.
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes the month of May as Bike Month, offering our residents a wide variety of activities, free events and opportunities to keep you healthy and safe. With the mountains and hills covered in green, this is the best time to take the family out onto our trails and paseos and enjoy the natural beauty of Santa Clarita.
Are you interested in online learning? Do you want to learn more about the William S. Hart Union School District's online learning school, Learning Post Academy? If so, please register for an informational meeting on May 23 or May 24.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has revealed the name of its second Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess, which will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages when she debuts in August 2025.
College of the Canyons was served a tough pill to swallow in the opening game of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional, with the Cougars letting a five-run ninth-inning lead slip away to fall by an 8-7 final score to Grossmont College.
In honor of National Fentanyl Awareness Day California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) joined a legislative press conference on Tuesday, May 9 to offer her support for the bipartisan solutions moving forward in the legislature to tackle the fentanyl crisis. Her support includes co-authoring AB 19, a bill which will ensure naloxone hydrochloride, also referred to as NARCAN, is available in our schools.
Alyssa Hamilton added another entry to her history-making weekend during day three of the California Community College Athletic Association Swim and Dive State Championships on Saturday at East Los Angeles College.
College of the Canyons sophomore and Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year Lauryn Bailey has committed to continue her career at California State University, Dominguez Hills for the 2023 season.
May 3, 2023 marked the 29th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, which was presented to 11 risk-taking, mid-career artists — experimenters — who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society.
California Department of Transportation employees, family members and guests took a moment to recognize and remember District 7 workers killed in the line of duty at its annual Workers Memorial event held Thursday.
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has been recognized with the prestigious Association of California School Administrators Region 16 Leadership Award for his achievements and dedication to public education and for his service to the children of California.
