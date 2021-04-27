header image

1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
| Monday, Apr 26, 2021
jiyu martial arts and fitness self-defense-workshop

West Ranch High School senior Jasmine Johnson has teamed up with Jiyu Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & Fitness in Castaic to host a free, 90-minute self-defense seminar Saturday for anyone interested.

“I am half-Asian, and with the anti-Asian hate crimes rising around the country, I was worried about my friends and family that may not feel safe in their own communities,” Johnson said.

While Johnson herself is trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, she wanted to spread the same self-confidence and allow others to have those self-defense skills on hand, should the need arise.

While Saturday’s event is recommended for those 13 and older, if enough children are interested, another class will be offered at a later date, Johnson added.

Due to limited occupancy per Public Health guidelines, participants must RSVP for the event in advance.

Participants should wear clothes they are comfortable moving around in, shoes/sandals that are easy to remove and masks, and are asked to bring water and signed waivers, which are sent following RSVP.

The free self-defense seminar is scheduled 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Jiyu Brazilian Jiu Jitsu & Fitness, located at 29487 The Old Road in Castaic. To RSVP, visit forms.gle/65H7mGb7wcqjBcJm6. Those with questions can email Jiyu directly at jiyubjj@gmail.com or Johnson at johnson.jasmiine@gmail.com.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
