TexasFire in Saugus at 210 Acres, 50% Contained

The #TexasFire in Saugus grew to 210 acres but was 50% contained overnight, according to officials with the Angeles National Forest.

The last update provided by the ANF at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday had said forward progress had stopped at 150 acres and 10% containment, showing a 60-acre change in acreage but 40% increase in containment over the last 18 hours.

The #TexasFire was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday in the 30500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, in Texas Canyon.

Although the initial assessment when the call first went out yesterday was a 3-acre brush fire at 1:57 p.m., the fire quickly grew to 100 acres within a half hour.

The emergency response became a multi-agency effort, involving officials from ANF, the County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

While officials with the respective fire departments punched the fire line, used bulldozers and flew aircraft overhead in an attempt to suffocate the spreading blaze, sheriff’s deputies conducted evacuations and road closures between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon.

Officials said around 3:45 p.m. the structures that had previously been threatened were not going to burn.

“We’re making good progress,” said ANF Fire Chief Robert Garcia at approximately 3:45 p.m. “That means that fire crews that are coming down to the bottom of the canyon have started hose lays off the fire engines and they’ll pump hose lays as they can.”

Friday morning ANF Public Information Officer Andrew Mitchell said that firefighters were “absolutely” optimistic about the state of the #TexasFire and that they’ll continue to work with the County Fire Department to establish more containment lines throughout the day.

“Overnight we got about 50% containment and that should probably grow more today,” Mitchell said.