The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.
Salute to Patriots is a way to honor and pay special tribute to United States military veterans. Their stories and experiences, not just during their service, but their community engagement, instill strong values and beliefs throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Each year, the SCV Chamber honors four to six veterans and nominations will open Wednesday, Sept. 20. Deadline for nominations is Friday, Oct. 20. The honorees will be announced the week of Oct. 30.
“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” said Becki Robb, 2023 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our annual Salute to Patriots is a heartful event. We understand the value of this event for our Veterans, their families and our full community.”
“Our annual event is a truly unique opportunity to show our recognition and respect for those whose service at the community and national level bring so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We look to our full community to nominate individuals who you would like to be recognized and encourage everyone to submit a nomination. We hope community members consider spending the evening with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”
Andy Gump return as the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include the City of Santa Clarita, Burrtec Waste Industries and Chiquita Canyon.
Nominations are open to all who have served and made an impact on the SCV business community. Please note candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The escalating presence of fentanyl in our community and the number of drug-related deaths is steadily increasing every year and has raised deep concerns among parents, caregivers, first responders and community leaders.
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.