The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.

Salute to Patriots is a way to honor and pay special tribute to United States military veterans. Their stories and experiences, not just during their service, but their community engagement, instill strong values and beliefs throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Each year, the SCV Chamber honors four to six veterans and nominations will open Wednesday, Sept. 20. Deadline for nominations is Friday, Oct. 20. The honorees will be announced the week of Oct. 30.

“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” said Becki Robb, 2023 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our annual Salute to Patriots is a heartful event. We understand the value of this event for our Veterans, their families and our full community.”

A nomination form can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com or visiting the Upcoming Events page on the SCV Chamber website, www.scvchamber.com.

“Our annual event is a truly unique opportunity to show our recognition and respect for those whose service at the community and national level bring so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We look to our full community to nominate individuals who you would like to be recognized and encourage everyone to submit a nomination. We hope community members consider spending the evening with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

Andy Gump return as the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include the City of Santa Clarita, Burrtec Waste Industries and Chiquita Canyon.

Nominations are open to all who have served and made an impact on the SCV business community. Please note candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.

To purchase tickets visit the Events page at www.scvchamber.com. Sponsorships are also available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

