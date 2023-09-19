header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 19
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations
| Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host the 13th annual Salute to Patriots event Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida. Salute to Patriots is a celebration of United States veterans as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and dedicated service to America.

Salute to Patriots is a way to honor and pay special tribute to United States military veterans. Their stories and experiences, not just during their service, but their community engagement, instill strong values and beliefs throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Each year, the SCV Chamber honors four to six veterans and nominations will open Wednesday, Sept. 20. Deadline for nominations is Friday, Oct. 20. The honorees will be announced the week of Oct. 30.

“The SCV Chamber takes great pride in being able to honor our veterans every year and to highlight different individuals each year who have not only served our country, but our business community as well,” said Becki Robb, 2023 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our annual Salute to Patriots is a heartful event. We understand the value of this event for our Veterans, their families and our full community.”

A nomination form can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com or visiting the Upcoming Events page on the SCV Chamber website, www.scvchamber.com.

“Our annual event is a truly unique opportunity to show our recognition and respect for those whose service at the community and national level bring so much good into our lives; service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We look to our full community to nominate individuals who you would like to be recognized and encourage everyone to submit a nomination. We hope community members consider spending the evening with us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

Andy Gump return as the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include the City of Santa Clarita, Burrtec Waste Industries and Chiquita Canyon.

Nominations are open to all who have served and made an impact on the SCV business community. Please note candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.

To purchase tickets visit the Events page at www.scvchamber.com. Sponsorships are also available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

Salute to Patriots
09-19-2023 The 13th Annual Salute to Patriots Seeks Nominations
09-14-2023 Sept. 15: Mezcal Tasting Comes to Madre Restaurant
09-12-2023 Henry Mayo Acquires New Technology for Minimally-Invasive Lung Biopsies
09-07-2023 Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff's Station
09-07-2023 Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita's Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN
The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall will host "Dylan Brody's Thinking Allowed" Oct. 6, 7 and 8. The first all-storytelling show ever to be booked at The Improv in Hollywood, it enjoyed a six-month run before moving on to the Fake Gallery for an additional 18 months of performances.
Oct. 6-8: ‘Dylan Brody’s Thinking Allowed’ at The MAIN
ALADS Donations Benefit Clinkunbroomer Family
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.
ALADS Donations Benefit Clinkunbroomer Family
iLEAD Charter School Network Recieves Art Grant from L.A. County
The iLEAD Charter School Network has received a $23,800 Arts Ed Collective Advancement Grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
iLEAD Charter School Network Recieves Art Grant from L.A. County
Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to accept the resignation of board member Cassandra Love.
Love to Resign Seat From Saugus Union School District Governing Board
CalArts Mourns Death of Longtime Film/Video Faculty Bérénice Reynaud
California Institute of the Arts mourns the death of longtime School of Film/Video faculty Bérénice Reynaud on Sunday, Sept. 17 after a multiyear battle with cancer.
CalArts Mourns Death of Longtime Film/Video Faculty Bérénice Reynaud
Animal Control Warns Parvo Cases Increase in AV
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has seen an increase in cases of Canine Parvovirus among dogs and puppies admitted to its animal care centers. DACC urges pet owners to take preventive measures to protect their canine family members in the Antelope Valley.
Animal Control Warns Parvo Cases Increase in AV
Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors
Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.
Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors
TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont
The Master's University men's soccer team traveled to Santa Barbara to take on a familiar rival, coming away with a 5-2 win over the Westmont Warriors Saturday.
TMU Brings Home 5-2 Road Win Against Westmont
Cougars Best Palomar in 17-7 Defensive Victory
College of the Canyons claimed a 17-7 defensive-minded victory over No. 21 Palomar College on Saturday, bouncing back in a big way to ensure it exited Cougar Stadium with a victory. 
Cougars Best Palomar in 17-7 Defensive Victory
Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0
Two goals in the first 17 minutes of the game proved to be the difference as The Master's University women's soccer team lost on the road to the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs 2-0 Saturday.
Slugs Down Lady Mustangs 2-0
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament was such a smashing success last year, the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit is bringing it back again in 2023!
Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 18 - Sunday, Sept. 24.
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Palmdale Man Arrested in Connection with SCV Deputy’s Death
Update as of 1:30 p.m.: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Palmdale man in the ambush killing of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Palmdale Man Arrested in Connection with SCV Deputy’s Death
Ken Striplin | Truth About Fentanyl
The escalating presence of fentanyl in our community and the number of drug-related deaths is steadily increasing every year and has raised deep concerns among parents, caregivers, first responders and community leaders.
Ken Striplin | Truth About Fentanyl
Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host Music & Movie Under the Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 23, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks
NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students
LASD to Assist Installing Car Seats During Child Passenger Safety Week
During Child Passenger Safety Week, which began Sunday and will go through to Sept. 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will help parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats.
LASD to Assist Installing Car Seats During Child Passenger Safety Week
Today in SCV History (Sept. 18)
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
Today in SCV History (Sept. 17)
1879 - First official Newhall School building erected near Walnut & Ninth streets [story]
First Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2024 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept 20: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants
SCVNews.com
