Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m. Talented magicians will take the stage for an intimate event filled with laughs, surprises and most importantly, magic. Tickets are extremely limited. Individuals may purchase their ticket for $15 today by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.

The “Enchanted” event will feature hypnotist and mind reader Allen Gittelson, along with the comedic magicians Raul Fernandez and Glenndalf. Attendees can expect to witness whimsical tricks, impressive sleight-of-hand, juggling, entertaining jokes, hypnotism and more! Prior to the show and following it, attendees may also receive a reading from one of the featured magicians for a modest fee.

Learn more about “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” by visiting AtTheMAIN.org and following The MAIN on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. For questions about The MAIN and all upcoming events, please contact Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

