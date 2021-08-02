Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m. Talented magicians will take the stage for an intimate event filled with laughs, surprises and most importantly, magic. Tickets are extremely limited. Individuals may purchase their ticket for $15 today by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.
The “Enchanted” event will feature hypnotist and mind reader Allen Gittelson, along with the comedic magicians Raul Fernandez and Glenndalf. Attendees can expect to witness whimsical tricks, impressive sleight-of-hand, juggling, entertaining jokes, hypnotism and more! Prior to the show and following it, attendees may also receive a reading from one of the featured magicians for a modest fee.
Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California voters are anxious about the intensifying drought and dwindling water supply and nearly 80% believe climate change is fueling the fast start to the wildfire season, according to a statewide poll released Wednesday.
College of the Canyons has received a $74,707 Campus as a Living Lab (CALL) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide opportunities for underrepresented community college students to engage in undergraduate research focusing on native bees.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) held its fifth annual Back to School Bash, where students received backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming semester, and for the first time also featured a career fair featuring eleven speakers from the FYI community who explained their jobs and career qualifications.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches, including beaches near Hyperion, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar on Thursday for local educational agencies (LEAs) and education partners to lead a discussion on how schools can use new state and federal funding to invest in strategies that will facilitate a safe and impactful return to in-person learning.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 17 new deaths, including one in the Santa Clarita Valley and 3,248 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,772 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Andrew Ghassemi of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, are pleased to have represented the seller in the recent sale of this ±4,828-square-foot office/flex condo in a prime Valencia location.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.