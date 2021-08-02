header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Monday, Aug 2, 2021
Enchanted

Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m. Talented magicians will take the stage for an intimate event filled with laughs, surprises and most importantly, magic. Tickets are extremely limited. Individuals may purchase their ticket for $15 today by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.

The “Enchanted” event will feature hypnotist and mind reader Allen Gittelson, along with the comedic magicians Raul Fernandez and Glenndalf. Attendees can expect to witness whimsical tricks, impressive sleight-of-hand, juggling, entertaining jokes, hypnotism and more! Prior to the show and following it, attendees may also receive a reading from one of the featured magicians for a modest fee.

Learn more about “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” by visiting AtTheMAIN.org and following The MAIN on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall. For questions about The MAIN and all upcoming events, please contact Arts Supervisor Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

glendalf the magician

Comedic magician Glenndalf.

Allen Gittelson

Hypnotist and mind reader Allen Gittelson.

Raul Fernandez

Comedic magician Raul Fernandez.
Community Encouraged to Explore City Hall’s ‘Moments of Zen’ Art Exhibit

Community Encouraged to Explore City Hall’s ‘Moments of Zen’ Art Exhibit
Friday, Jul 30, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host “Moments of Zen” as the latest art exhibition featured in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.
FULL STORY...

SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall

SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall
Thursday, Jul 29, 2021
Following a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita’s wildly popular SENSES block parties will make their triumphant return to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit

Newsom Signs Bipartisan Bill Expanding State’s Film/TV Tax Credit
Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
Gov. Gavin Newsom was recently in Los Angeles to sign bipartisan legislation that expands California’s film/TV tax credit program with an additional $330 million over two years, including $150 million targeted specifically at promoting new soundstage development and workforce diversity.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions
Monday, Jul 26, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 26 - Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021
FULL STORY...
Tickets Now Available for 'Enchanted: An Evening of Magic' at The MAIN
Tickets Now Available for 'Enchanted: An Evening of Magic' at The MAIN
