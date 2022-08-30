header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
| Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
TMU Womens volleyball

In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master’s Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.

In the best hitting performance of the season, TMU had seven different players collect three or more kills for a team hitting percentage of .302. Emily Clark’s seven kills was team high.

“One thing that we try to do as a team is we try to distribute the sets to players equally,” said head Coach Annett Davis. “(The setters) did a good job setting to various hitters and our hitters made great choices when they got the ball.”

Ruby Duncan added six kills with Jessi Swenning, Cora Machado and Ellie Fraas collecting five each. Libero Karli Stults had her best match of the season as she collected 23 digs in the three sets.

“We need Ellie to get experience,” Davis said. “As a freshman it really helps build confidence, which will help her in the future. We are looking for her to be a big contributor to this team.”

The road journey continues on Thursday, Sept. 1, when The Master’s will face Cal Lutheran in an exhibition match in Thousand Oaks. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

For more information visit The Master’s University Sports.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational

TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master's Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
FULL STORY...

COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match

COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The College of the Canyons Men's Soccer team hosted history at its home field on Saturday, Aug. 27 with the Cougars welcoming the Tahitian U20 National Team to Santa Clarita for the first international match in program history.
FULL STORY...

CSUN, Southern Illinois Play to 1-1 Draw

CSUN, Southern Illinois Play to 1-1 Draw
Monday, Aug 29, 2022
California State University, Northridge, and Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, played to a 1-1 men's soccer tie Sunday night at Matador Soccer Field.
FULL STORY...

Saugus Boys Cross Country Ranked No. 9 in Pre-Season Poll

Saugus Boys Cross Country Ranked No. 9 in Pre-Season Poll
Monday, Aug 29, 2022
The California Interscholastic Federation has released its 2022 pre-season cross-country poll, ranking Saugus Boys No. 9 in Division 2.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Open Season with 3-1 Win Over Ventura

Lady Cougars Open Season with 3-1 Win Over Ventura
Monday, Aug 29, 2022
VENTURA — College of the Canyons was on the winning side of a 3-1 road result vs. Ventura College on Friday, as the Cougars used two goals from sophomore Rebekah Brooks to open the 2022 season in victorious fashion.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" for the Santa Clarita Valley, along with other communities in Los Angeles County.
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,090 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499
Barger’s Motion to Extend Outdoor Dining Earns Board Approval
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion authored by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in unincorporated communities by 18 months.
Barger’s Motion to Extend Outdoor Dining Earns Board Approval
Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Santa Clarita will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified two of the three men who died Sunday afternoon in a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road.
Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master's Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
The city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents.
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
The College of the Canyons Men's Soccer team hosted history at its home field on Saturday, Aug. 27 with the Cougars welcoming the Tahitian U20 National Team to Santa Clarita for the first international match in program history.
COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Oct. 21-22: Business for Artists Conference Offers Development Education
The city of Santa Clarita will host "The Business for Artists Conference" to give arts and creative professionals the tools and opportunity to learn business development.
Oct. 21-22: Business for Artists Conference Offers Development Education
Sept. 21: SCV Chamber Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception - is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park.
Sept. 21: SCV Chamber Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
CSUN Welcomes Students Back
Welcome back to a brand new year, Matadors. To help all the new and returning students, here’s a list of key resources and information to make the first weeks of school as smooth as possible.
CSUN Welcomes Students Back
CSUN, Southern Illinois Play to 1-1 Draw
California State University, Northridge, and Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, played to a 1-1 men's soccer tie Sunday night at Matador Soccer Field.
CSUN, Southern Illinois Play to 1-1 Draw
Saugus Boys Cross Country Ranked No. 9 in Pre-Season Poll
The California Interscholastic Federation has released its 2022 pre-season cross-country poll, ranking Saugus Boys No. 9 in Division 2.
Saugus Boys Cross Country Ranked No. 9 in Pre-Season Poll
Lady Cougars Open Season with 3-1 Win Over Ventura
VENTURA — College of the Canyons was on the winning side of a 3-1 road result vs. Ventura College on Friday, as the Cougars used two goals from sophomore Rebekah Brooks to open the 2022 season in victorious fashion.
Lady Cougars Open Season with 3-1 Win Over Ventura
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
San Francisquito Crash Kills Three, Two in Critical Condition
An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters.
San Francisquito Crash Kills Three, Two in Critical Condition
Oct. 8: Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus Annual Pasta Dinner
The Knights of Columbus at Saint Kateri Church is holding its annual Pasta Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus Annual Pasta Dinner
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
The Valley Industry Association's "An Evening with Kathryn Barger," which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, has been postponed.
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 203 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 deaths and 6,467 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: