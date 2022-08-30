TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational

In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master’s Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.

In the best hitting performance of the season, TMU had seven different players collect three or more kills for a team hitting percentage of .302. Emily Clark’s seven kills was team high.

“One thing that we try to do as a team is we try to distribute the sets to players equally,” said head Coach Annett Davis. “(The setters) did a good job setting to various hitters and our hitters made great choices when they got the ball.”

Ruby Duncan added six kills with Jessi Swenning, Cora Machado and Ellie Fraas collecting five each. Libero Karli Stults had her best match of the season as she collected 23 digs in the three sets.

“We need Ellie to get experience,” Davis said. “As a freshman it really helps build confidence, which will help her in the future. We are looking for her to be a big contributor to this team.”

The road journey continues on Thursday, Sept. 1, when The Master’s will face Cal Lutheran in an exhibition match in Thousand Oaks. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

For more information visit The Master’s University Sports.

