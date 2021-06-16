header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
106°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
To Save A Boy’s Life, Celebrities And Community Come Together
| Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021
Los Angeles County
Damian Markham, 2, and his parents Brittany and Brock read one of Damian's favorite books. 052621. Dan Watson/The Signal.

A handful of celebrities, social media influencers and now hundreds of local business owners and community members have joined in to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to save a Santa Clarita boy’s life.

Newhall resident Damian Markham, who turned 2 in May, is in a fight for his life — and against the clock — in battling a fatal disease known as Niemann Pick Disease, a sickness that has been likened to “Baby Alzheimer’s.”

In the past few weeks, and within only a couple of months of his diagnosis, Markham’s parents, Brittany and Brock, have utilized a network of friends, family and fellow church members church to not only pursue a cure for their grandson — and the five to 10 other children in the United States with Niemann Pick — but also to spread awareness about the disease’s deadly effects.

In addition to starting a GoFundMe, the two parents shared their story with local media outlets and residents. Before long, actress Amanda Seyfried — known for her roles in “Les Miserables,” “Mamma Mia” and “Mean Girls” — was sharing Damian’s story on her social media.

Damian Markham, 2, likes to play with blocks. 052621. Dan Watson/The Signal

Seyfried’s castmates, TikTok star Youth Pastor Ryan and other influencers were sharing the story as well, and before long Damian’s GoFundMe fundraiser was receiving donations from across the country and around the world.

“In total, we are at about $535,000,” said Brittany Markham, referencing both the GoFundMe and what she’s received directly on Venmo. “And they’re mostly donations of less than 20 bucks. It’s just people showing up and sharing it with their friends.”

“If we can do this without being a financial burden on anyone, it would mean so much to me,” she added. “It’s just amazing the power of community.”

The Markhams have teamed up with the Wylder Nation Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate the discovery and development of treatment options for children with Niemann Pick Disease. The money raised, the young couple said, will go toward the foundation and two potentially promising treatments that are on the horizon but are desperately in need of funding to speed up the timeline and clear the pathway to a clinical trial.

Damian Markham, 2, and his parents, Brittany and Brock play with blocks. 052621. Dan Watson/The Signal

The parents have said that the treatments could potentially save Damian’s life; but without either treatment, or any other leap forward in research, the disease could prove fatal to their son by the age of 5.

“We certainly are in a time crunch just because Damian’s disease is not stopping, it’s still progressing, and there is a lead time from the time we get the money,” said Brittany. “Getting the money is not going to save Damian’s life; it’s spending the money.”

She has said researchers believe — and it is her fundraising goal — that $4 million to $5 million will put them possibly over the edge in terms of their research.

In an effort to support the family, a number of vendors teamed up with Aloha All Ways with Lani to host the Aloha All Ways Multi-Vendor Event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 26027 Huntington Lane. Raffle tickets will be sold during the event to help support the fundraiser.

For more information on the Aloha All Ways multi-vendor event, visit the event page at https://fb.me/e/QBoyagFD.

For more information about Damian’s GoFundMe or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-save-damian?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LASD Update Info Regarding Body Found Near Camp Plenty Tuesday
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021
LASD Update Info Regarding Body Found Near Camp Plenty Tuesday
Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation of the circumstance surrounding an unknown cause of death in Canyon Country, officials said Wednesday. 
FULL STORY...
To Save A Boy’s Life, Celebrities And Community Come Together
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021
To Save A Boy’s Life, Celebrities And Community Come Together
A handful of celebrities, social media influencers and now hundreds of local business owners and community members have joined in to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to save a Santa Clarita boy’s life.
FULL STORY...
County Shares Ways to Help the Elderly During World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021
County Shares Ways to Help the Elderly During World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Los Angeles County Workforce Development Aging and Community Services is spreading awareness during World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) by sharing ways the community can help.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Update Info Regarding Body Found Near Camp Plenty Tuesday
Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation of the circumstance surrounding an unknown cause of death in Canyon Country, officials said Wednesday. 
LASD Update Info Regarding Body Found Near Camp Plenty Tuesday
To Save A Boy’s Life, Celebrities And Community Come Together
A handful of celebrities, social media influencers and now hundreds of local business owners and community members have joined in to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to save a Santa Clarita boy’s life.
To Save A Boy’s Life, Celebrities And Community Come Together
Today in SCV History (June 16)
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
County Shares Ways to Help the Elderly During World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Los Angeles County Workforce Development Aging and Community Services is spreading awareness during World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) by sharing ways the community can help.
County Shares Ways to Help the Elderly During World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Homicide Detectives Investigating Body Found in Canyon Country
A body was found under the Soledad Canyon overpass in Canyon Country on Tuesday, prompting a call to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Body Found in Canyon Country
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: California Officially Moves ‘Beyond the Blueprint’; 28,061 Total SCV Cases
As California’s COVID-19 case rates have fallen to among the lowest in the country and almost 19 million Californians are fully vaccinated, the state is moving 'Beyond the Blueprint' to fully reopen its economy and end many pandemic-era restrictions, announced California Department of Public Health officials. In addition, Los Angeles County Public Health noted the current guidelines vaccinated and unvaccinated County residents are to follow as restrictions relax and the economy reopens.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: California Officially Moves ‘Beyond the Blueprint’; 28,061 Total SCV Cases
House Panel Takes Up Bill Blocking Evictions in National Emergencies
The necessity of passing federal legislation aimed at curbing illegal eviction was examined at length Monday during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing.
House Panel Takes Up Bill Blocking Evictions in National Emergencies
California Lawmakers Send $267 Billion Budget to Newsom’s Desk
California lawmakers passed a record $267 billion budget bill Monday that boosts spending on programs designed to fight climate change, prevent wildfires, build affordable housing and stimulate the economy with direct payments to taxpayers.
California Lawmakers Send $267 Billion Budget to Newsom’s Desk
Flag Ceremony Honors Fallen Firefighter Tory Carlon
Family, friends and members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department gathered at Fire Station 131 in Palmdale Tuesday morning for a ceremony to honor firefighter Tory Carlon, who was killed earlier this month.
Flag Ceremony Honors Fallen Firefighter Tory Carlon
Coroner Identifies Body Found Near Castaic Lake
Medical examiners identified a body found across the street from the Castaic Lagoon as that of Marlon Francisco Menjivartorres, 35, of Castaic.
Coroner Identifies Body Found Near Castaic Lake
Flag Ceremony, Memorial Service Planned for Firefighter Killed in Station 81 Shooting
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced plans this week for a private flag ceremony and memorial service — both of which will be livestreamed for the community to watch — in honor of the firefighter killed in the Station 81 shooting on June 1.
Flag Ceremony, Memorial Service Planned for Firefighter Killed in Station 81 Shooting
Garcia Announces $20 Million Planned for Transportation Services in District
In an announcement released on Monday, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, reported that he had secured $20 million in federal funding for the district to be included in pending legislation, with some of the money heading toward the Santa Clarita Valley if the bill is approved.
Garcia Announces $20 Million Planned for Transportation Services in District
Hart District Classified Staff Negotiating Increase in Pay, Benefits
Demonstrating alongside the Hart District Teachers Association, members of the California School Employees Association Chapter 349 stood outside the district office last week in support of the ongoing negotiations concerning pay and benefits.
Hart District Classified Staff Negotiating Increase in Pay, Benefits
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
CH-47 Helitankers Join SoCal’s Firefighting Fleet
With fire experts predicting a “dire” wildfire season ahead, two of the world’s largest firefighting helicopters joined the Southern California region’s wildfire-suppression arsenal Tuesday.
CH-47 Helitankers Join SoCal’s Firefighting Fleet
Economy Set to Reopen as California’s ‘Blueprint for a Safer Economy’ Expires
Nearly 18 months after the first health officer order was issued for COVID-19, California’s stay-at-home order will expire Tuesday as the economy fully reopens.
Economy Set to Reopen as California’s ‘Blueprint for a Safer Economy’ Expires
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Everyone to Get Fully Vaccinated Ahead of 4th of July; SCV Cases Total 28,053
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 135 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,053 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Everyone to Get Fully Vaccinated Ahead of 4th of July; SCV Cases Total 28,053
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 14-20, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions
District Attorney Case Rejections on the Rise
In the first four months of 2021, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges on 537 Santa Clarita Valley criminal cases — already 156% of the total number of declined cases for the entire previous year.
District Attorney Case Rejections on the Rise
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Celebrating Michelle Dorsey’s Life
Michelle Denise Dorsey’s life was celebrated by more than 200 people during a memorial service at Real Life Church in Valencia Saturday morning.
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service Celebrating Michelle Dorsey’s Life
Planning Commission to Discuss Transitional Housing, Circle K Alcohol Sales Expansion
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will consider Tuesday a transitional housing project on a vacant lot at 23652 Newhall Ave.
Planning Commission to Discuss Transitional Housing, Circle K Alcohol Sales Expansion
SCV School Districts Set to Reject COVID-19 Testing Funds
Many Santa Clarita Valley school districts plan to reject Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funding to provide comprehensive COVID-19-screening programs at SCV schools.
SCV School Districts Set to Reject COVID-19 Testing Funds
County Officials Answer Public’s Reopening Questions
A virtual town hall Thursday brought together Los Angeles County Public Health officials to answer questions from the public about changes to coronavirus restrictions come Tuesday when California’s “blueprint for a safer economy” expires.
County Officials Answer Public’s Reopening Questions
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
%d bloggers like this: