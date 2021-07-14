Los Angeles County
Students and parents walk through campus at Castaic High School's first Back to School Night Tuesday. Cory Rubin/The Signal.

Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.

“A student did unexpectedly pass away last night, and we have counselors at Castaic High School already that are available for grief counseling indefinitely … for students and staff,” said Dave Caldwell, public information officer with the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to Nathan Esparza’s Castaic home just after 5 p.m. for a reported cardiac arrest, according to supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Esparza was pronounced dead at the home, and his cause of death is pending investigation, according to L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani.

GoFundMe has been created for Esparza’s family, where organizer Vanessa De La Rosa describes Esparza as a “sweet, caring, goofy young soul that left us too soon.”

“Today is a very sad day for many,” De La Rosa wrote in the GoFundMe. “A son, brother, grandson, nephew, teammate and friend has left us all behind with heavy hearts. … This unexpected and sudden loss is hard on all of us.”

To donate to the GoFundMe visit the donation page.

