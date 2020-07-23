[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (July 23)
July 23
| Thursday, Jul 23, 2020

1982 – Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of “Twilight Zone: The Movie” [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
