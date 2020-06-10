[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (June 10)
June 10
| Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020

1910 – Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
West Coast Blood Center Hosts First Mobile Blood Drive
West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita (WCBC-SC) hosted its first community mobile blood drive Tuesday at Home Depot, located at 20642 Golden Triangle Road.
Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
In the SCV, 23 people have died of the virus to date -- 18 resided in the city of Santa Clarita, 1 in Acton, 1 in Castaic, 1 in unincorporated Valencia and 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon and one where community of residence was still unknown.
Petco, County Animal Care Launch Campaign to Help Save Twice as Many Pets
Through June 30, all donations to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (ACF) will be matched up to $25,000 by the Petco Foundation to help save twice as many pet lives.
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
Reopening: How Safe Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do we “reopen” communities safely? As there are for medical decisions, are there evidence-based guidelines that might help? No.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, June 10 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m.
Remaining DMV Field Offices to Open Thursday
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, June 11, will reopen its remaining field offices that were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Unveils New, Improved Website
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) unveiled a new and improved website Tuesday at DMV.ca.gov, offering customers a quick and easy way to access services and information and to complete transactions online.
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
Westfield Valencia Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department's policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,228 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Sunday.
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging to spearhead its June "Lifting Up Voices" elder abuse awareness campaign.
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
She was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years.
