Today in SCV History (June 5)

William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
In light of the peaceful protests we have seen today in our City, and in consultation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the City of Santa Clarita is rescinding the curfew for this evening. There will be no curfew tonight in #SantaClarita.
After several hundred protesters gathered for what had been a peaceful afternoon demonstration Thursday, law enforcement officials cleared a corner at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway in response to a report of a possible safety hazard.
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality.
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,681 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 79 more than reported Monday.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.