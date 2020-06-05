[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (June 5)
June 5
| Friday, Jun 5, 2020

1968 – Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Hart District Disavows Ties to Former Coach
William S. Hart Union High School District sent an email to parents regarding a social media post by a former Saugus High School volunteer football coach, in which "target practice" was mentioned in reference to the Santa Clarita protest Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 119,807 Statewide, 1,874 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,469 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,874 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 117 more than reported Wednesday.
Update: City Rescinds Curfew
In light of the peaceful protests we have seen today in our City, and in consultation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the City of Santa Clarita is rescinding the curfew for this evening. There will be no curfew tonight in #SantaClarita.
Hundreds of Protestors Gather in SCV; ‘Suspicious Package’ Investigated
After several hundred protesters gathered for what had been a peaceful afternoon demonstration Thursday, law enforcement officials cleared a corner at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway in response to a report of a possible safety hazard.
Violating Curfew | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a youngster, “I had a dream” we would all have the same opportunity and be treated equality. A lot of work is still needed to make this dream a reality.
COC COVID-19 Testing Site Closed Thursday
As rumored protests are planned for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday, Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons has been closed for the day.
Pursuit With Reckless Driver Sends One to Hospital
The pursuit of a suspected reckless driver in Canyon Country stopped abruptly when the suspect slammed into another car, then fled the scene, leading deputies on a foot pursuit on Highway 14.
City Council Declares Emergency, Sets 6 p.m. Curfew Thursday (Video)
In an emergency meeting at City Hall Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest in the Southern California region and set a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the city Thursday night.
COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation
Every day, Lianne McMahon is reminded of how proud her dad was of her when she looks at a handwritten note from him that she keeps framed in her room.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Another SCV Death, 76 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality.
June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
Hart Seniors Graduate in Drive-thru, Virtual Ceremonies
The Hart High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday in two special ceremonies for Hart seniors: a drive-thru graduation in the morning and a follow-up virtual ceremony in the evening.
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.
Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
Due to extension of the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its cruise operations pause
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known for his environmental art pieces such as “The Umbrellas Japan-USA” installation in the Tejon Pass, died Sunday.
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Desperate to patch a COVID-19-sized budget hole, the California Legislature is warming to the once-taboo subject of sports betting and has begun handicapping its potential tax windfall.
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host a virtual State of the State presentation Tuesday, July 7, from 11:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,681 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 79 more than reported Monday.
