Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
October 29
| Thursday, Oct 29, 2020

1932 – Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
    Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,351 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 18 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
    MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
    Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was "wrong" to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team's Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night -- after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
    SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water
    The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has filed a lawsuit against 3M Company, Chemours, DuPont and several other companies for their roles in introducing toxic chemicals into the local water supply.
    California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals
    Saugus High School teacher Jim Klipfel, one of five California Teachers of the Year for 2021, has also been chosen to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition in the spring.
    Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review
    Washington, Oregon and Nevada have joined California’s COVID-19 vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will independently review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution.
    Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library
    The Santa Clarita Public Library will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a variety of activities all November long.
    Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
    The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, besting Tampa Bay 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.
    City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
    The Santa Clarita City Council celebrated the opening Tuesday for its newest “transit-friendly” facility at Vista Canyon in Canyon Country, alongside officials from Metrolink and Metro, or the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
    Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening
    The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set to discuss the reopening plan for the California State Preschool Programs during their virtual meeting Wednesday night.
    SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President
    Dr. Sharon Langenbeck, a longtime member of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, was installed as Zonta International President for the 2020-22 biennium on July 17, 2020.
    Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
    1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
    City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
    The city of Santa Clarita celebrated not one but two milestones Tuesday at the Vista Canyon development.
    L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 29 new deaths and 1,586 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,185 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
    Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
    Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.
    Oct. 28: Santa Clarita Community College District Joint Virtual Meeting with ASG
    Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government via Zoom video conferencing Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the adopted budget workshop.
    COC Among Top 100 National Community Colleges for Hispanics
    College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 26 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
    Oct. 28: Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee Virtual Meeting
    The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9:00 a.m.
    Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Nationally Recognized for Excellence
    Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. is proud to announce it has been awarded three Bronze Awards of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.
    Supes Expected to Discuss Options for Removing Villanueva
    Following recent clashes between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the board is set to vote Tuesday on a motion aimed at removing the sheriff.
    SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual, Family-Friendly Haunted House
    In light of the impact the pandemic is having on Halloween, SCV Adventure Play Foundation is taking a new approach to a family-friendly Halloween hang time on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    Hart Science Teacher on Initial NASA SOFIA Flight that Verified Water on Moon
    NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time, water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places.
    Collision Kills Bicyclist on Highway 126
    A collision involving a car and a bicyclist occurred on the westbound side of Highway 126 and the eastbound side of Main Street in Piru, just after 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
    CHP Launches Campaign to Reduce Impaired Driving
    SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol is launching a new education and enforcement campaign to reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers in California.
