Transitioning to Burrtec: What You Need to Know

Beginning July 1, all single-family and multi-family households in the city of Santa Clarita will transition from Waste Management to Burrtec Waste Industries for all waste services. This means that after June 30, all residential services previously provided by Waste Management will automatically be transferred to Burrtec.
You may have questions regarding how this transition process will work. Burrtec will begin service on July 1 and will service WM carts at single-family homes until those carts are replaced with new, Burrtec carts over a period of several weeks. Burrtec will provide new waste carts or bins for all residents, which will comply with the state standardized color scheme, and will offer the option for residents to choose container sizes smaller than the traditional 96-gallon carts, if requested. Burrtec has already begun sending personalized postcards to all single-family homes in Santa Clarita.
This postcard provides instructions on how to change cart sizes or request additional carts. Each postcard has a unique ID, personalized for the individual property, so it is important to note that you should only refer to your personal postcard in order to make any changes for your household. Requests for cart changes should be submitted before June 15. If no changes are requested by June 15, all residents will still receive the standard 96-gallon carts for garbage, recycling and organics.
Most residents will see a change in cart colors during this transition. If your carts have not been updated to the new cart colors recently, your new carts will follow the state mandated color scheme: black for garbage, blue for recycling and green for organics. During the same delivery of your new carts, you will also receive your new kitchen food waste pail to collect food waste easily inside your home. This bagged food waste will now belong in your green organics cart, with your loose green waste.
We know that change is not always easy but there are some programs and services that will remain similar to what you’re accustomed to, along with some great, new programs. Burrtec will still provide free bulky-item pickup and drop-off and a free residential sharps program. In addition, Burrtec will offer community document shredding events and provide customer service through a local call center. The city of Santa Clarita will continue to provide a variety of ways to safely dispose of Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste for free by continuing our battery recycling program and partnering with Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County to host local HHW and E-Waste collection events throughout the year.
Please visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the waste hauler transition and organics recycling program and check out our full Trash Talks video series that includes all of the information above and more! Also, connect with us at Facebook.com/GreenSantaClarita for updates on events and other green-friendly programs and tips.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Help The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit that gives children with serious medical conditions the chance just to be kids in a safe and inclusive environment, collect important items to keep camp clean, safe and most of all fun for the campers!
No. 19 College of the Canyons saw its postseason run come to a close on the final day of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Final with a 5-4 extra-innings loss at No. 2 Saddleback College on Sunday.
SEATTLE - With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle Sunday as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday.
The Hart District Governing Board has established a commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, kindness and respect for all students and staff. With that in mind, the William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Ira Rounsaville has been appointed as the district social worker charged with overseeing the promotion of positive culture and climate in Hart District schools.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355.
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
Castaic Union School District is currently accepting applications for a provisional appointment to Trustee Area D as the current Trustee Area D Board member, John Richard, is moving out of state and has tendered his resignation, effective June 2.
