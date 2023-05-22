header image

1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
Transitioning to Burrtec: What You Need to Know
| Monday, May 22, 2023
Burrtec Waste

Beginning July 1, all single-family and multi-family households in the city of Santa Clarita will transition from Waste Management to Burrtec Waste Industries for all waste services. This means that after June 30, all residential services previously provided by Waste Management will automatically be transferred to Burrtec.

You may have questions regarding how this transition process will work. Burrtec will begin service on July 1 and will service WM carts at single-family homes until those carts are replaced with new, Burrtec carts over a period of several weeks. Burrtec will provide new waste carts or bins for all residents, which will comply with the state standardized color scheme, and will offer the option for residents to choose container sizes smaller than the traditional 96-gallon carts, if requested. Burrtec has already begun sending personalized postcards to all single-family homes in Santa Clarita.

This postcard provides instructions on how to change cart sizes or request additional carts. Each postcard has a unique ID, personalized for the individual property, so it is important to note that you should only refer to your personal postcard in order to make any changes for your household. Requests for cart changes should be submitted before June 15. If no changes are requested by June 15, all residents will still receive the standard 96-gallon carts for garbage, recycling and organics.

Most residents will see a change in cart colors during this transition. If your carts have not been updated to the new cart colors recently, your new carts will follow the state mandated color scheme: black for garbage, blue for recycling and green for organics. During the same delivery of your new carts, you will also receive your new kitchen food waste pail to collect food waste easily inside your home. This bagged food waste will now belong in your green organics cart, with your loose green waste.

We know that change is not always easy but there are some programs and services that will remain similar to what you’re accustomed to, along with some great, new programs. Burrtec will still provide free bulky-item pickup and drop-off and a free residential sharps program. In addition, Burrtec will offer community document shredding events and provide customer service through a local call center. The city of Santa Clarita will continue to provide a variety of ways to safely dispose of Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste for free by continuing our battery recycling program and partnering with Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County to host local HHW and E-Waste collection events throughout the year.

Please visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the waste hauler transition and organics recycling program and check out our full Trash Talks video series that includes all of the information above and more! Also, connect with us at Facebook.com/GreenSantaClarita for updates on events and other green-friendly programs and tips.

Trash Talks
