Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing More than $950 Worth of Items at Macy’s

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports that a number of suspects had stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 3:00 p.m. at Macy’s, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.
Suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle, which was located shortly after nearby on Magic Mountain Parkway, near Town Center Drive.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop, taking two suspects in connection with the incident into custody, Mohrhoff said.
Both suspects were then arrested on suspicion of grand theft, according to a social media post from the department.
Photos by Bobby Block, The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies search a vehicle they pulled over on Magic Mountain Parkway near Town Center Dr. Monday afternoon. June 15, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,780 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Monday.
No injuries were reported after a car collided with an electrical pole near the intersection of Davey Avenue and Cross Street in Newhall around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The MAIN’s talent show “You’re The Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a four to five-minute video of their unique talent and act to themain@santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, June 19.
Slater’s 50/50, the nationally recognized burger concept known for its ambitiously creative menu and for inventing the 50/50 burger patty made with 50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef, has announced that its first Santa Clarita location will open at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Thursday, June 18.
CHICO, Calif. (CN) – Staring at pictures of the faces of 84 people killed in a deadly fire sparked by his company’s equipment, Pacific Gas and Electric’s chief executive on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of recklessly starting the most destructive wildfire in California history.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1,071 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,762 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 1 more local case than reported Sunday.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.
The University of California regents unanimously endorsed affirmative action Monday nearly two decades after the practice was banned throughout the UC system as institutions throughout the state and nation continue to grapple with racial equality in America.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has withdrawn an initial preliminary assessment of suicide as the cause of Robert L. Fuller in Palmdale, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will monitor the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's investigation into the cause of Fuller's death.
Two bikini-clad girls swam into the surf lanes, causing several to bail out including Brad, with his board striking him in the head. I got him to shore. Twenty minutes later, the Santa Monica Police arrested Brad, claiming he pulled off the bra of one of the girls when he fell in the water.
Santa Clarita homeless task force members said Friday the community’s safety net must remain strong to help prevent its vulnerable population from increasing as Los Angeles County faces a 13% rise in its homeless population from that of last year, according to new figures released Friday.
After months of lockdowns and restrictions, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that the annual July 4 fireworks spectacular, "Spirit of America," will take place this year with a dazzling display of lights illuminating the sky over Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Government has been inept in its response, and most of this will be blamed on leadership. We know this is a new, highly contagious virus, but scientists long ago recognized the potential for this scenario, even establishing guidelines to mount a strategic defense.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,761 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 6 more than reported Saturday.
