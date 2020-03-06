[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 6
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday
Friday, Mar 6, 2020
new covid-19 cases
Meeting at Santa Clarita City Hall Thursday afternoon, collaborating with Los Angeles County Health officials to ensure the SCV has the resources needed to respond and keep the public informed, were representatives of the William S. Hart Union High School District, Newhall School District, Castaic Union School District, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, American Red Cross of Santa Clarita, SCV Senior Center, College of the Canyons, California Institute of the Arts, Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and others. Each organization discussed their emergency preparedness plans to fight the novel coronavirus COVID-19. | Photo: Courtesy City of Santa Clarita.

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two additional coronavirus COVID-19 cases as the total number of cases in the county rose to 13 as of Friday afternoon.

Of these new cases, one is an additional positive case that was part of a group of travelers who were in Northern Italy. The other is a person who was working as a screener at the Los Angeles International Airport Quarantine Station and has a link to the previously reported case that was most likely exposed by an infected traveler at the same location.

Public Health officials have asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for assistance investigating positive cases among the two screeners at LAX.

Public Health is identifying persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness has begun.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.

There are no known public exposure locations.

“We will continue to see more cases of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of the Public Health department. “We continue to urge everyone to do their part: stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick; take time now to plan for the possibility of school and business closures, and be sure to follow any additional directives issued by Public Health and/or local officials. By working together, we can try to slow the transmission of novel coronavirus,” she added.

Public Health will continue to actively monitor this situation and provide updates to the public as needed.

The two new reported cases come on the heels of the president signing an $8.3 billion spending package Friday morning to counter the coronavirus COVID-19 attack.

covid-19 cases - coronavirus covid-19

In the Santa Clarita Valley, organizations are actively monitoring and responding to the guidelines established by LA County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a joint news release issued by the Santa Clarita Valley Public Information Group on Friday afternoon.

The city of Santa Clarita, California Institute of the Arts, Castaic Union School District, College of the Canyons, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Newhall School District, Office of Senator Scott Wilk, Office of Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Saugus Union School District, SCV Senior Center, Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District are united in following the lead of Los Angeles County and its Department of Public Health regarding the current response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The public information officers for these organizations, as well as the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department and local elected officials, routinely meet to develop strategies for emergency preparedness, public outreach and effective and timely responses to natural disasters and other emergency situations.

As of Friday afternoon, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases had risen to 13 in Los Angeles County.

The county, the city of Los Angeles, the city of Long Beach and the city of Pasadena declared a Level Three local emergency on Wednesday. This enables local agencies with their own public health departments (Los Angeles County, cities of Los Angeles, Pasadena and Long Beach) to transition into full preparedness mode and makes them eligible for state and federal funding for any increase in COVID-19 cases and possible community spread.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to prepare California for the potential broader spread of COVID-19.

All local jurisdictions within LA County fall under their public health declaration. This includes the city of Santa Clarita and areas of unincorporated county territory such as Castaic and Stevenson Ranch.

Together, and within their organizations, personnel regularly undergo emergency management training and meet regularly in preparation for a range of emergency scenarios. Each organization has comprehensive emergency plans in place for continuity of government services and business operations.

The SCV organizations join LA County Public Health and the CDC in continuing to recommend residents do the following to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:

* Stay home when you are sick.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.
* Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).
* Facemasks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and those directly caring for people who are sick and by people who are sick (source control).
* Get a flu immunization to prevent influenza if you have not done so this season.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
California Department of Public Health
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
World Health Organization

LA County residents may also call 2-1-1.
