Downed Traffic Light
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters respond to reports of a traffic collision in Santa Clarita on Oct. 20,2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020

By Tamara Murga

A two-vehicle crash took down a traffic light in Santa Clarita late Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Tournament Road at around 11 a.m., according to spokesman Henry Narvaez.

“There was a two-vehicle traffic collision with a vehicle that took out a traffic light,” he said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the scene to divert traffic as first responders tended to the incident.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to first responders on the scene.

Traffic Collision

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters respond to reports of a traffic collision in Santa Clarita on Oct. 20,2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal

No Comments for : Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light

    Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light

    2 hours ago
  • Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting

    Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting

    3 hours ago
  • SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project

    SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project

    3 hours ago
  • Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

    Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)

    Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)

    14 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far

    20 hours ago
  • Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia

    Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia

    23 hours ago
  • Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club

    Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club

    23 hours ago
  • SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK

    SCV School Districts Cannot Fully Open Until County Gives OK

    1 day ago
  • Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines

    Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.