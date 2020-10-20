Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light

A two-vehicle crash took down a traffic light in Santa Clarita late Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Tournament Road at around 11 a.m., according to spokesman Henry Narvaez.

“There was a two-vehicle traffic collision with a vehicle that took out a traffic light,” he said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the scene to divert traffic as first responders tended to the incident.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to first responders on the scene.