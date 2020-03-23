[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
Monday, Mar 23, 2020
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of FivePoint speaks at the 2019 Economic Outlook held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday. | Photo: Dan Watson/The Signal.
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of FivePoint, speaks at the 2019 Economic Outlook conference in Valencia. | File Photo: Dan Watson/The Signal.

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California (including Valencia), reported its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results. Emile Haddad, Chairman and CEO, said, “The end of last year marked an inflection point for our company as we had our first homesite sales in December at Valencia/Newhall. A lot has changed over the past three weeks. While we hope that the unprecedented conditions facing the country and the economy will be short-lived, we believe we are well positioned to withstand these challenges. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we have the ability to quickly adjust our land development expenditures in response to changing market conditions. We look forward to the opportunities that await us once we have weathered this storm.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Consolidated Results

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2019, total liquidity of $470.8 million was comprised of cash and cash equivalents totaling $346.8 million and borrowing availability of $124.0 million under our $125.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total capital was $1.9 billion, reflecting $3.0 billion in assets and $1.1 billion in liabilities and redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Revenues. Revenues of $146.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were primarily generated from land sales at our Valencia segment.

Equity in loss from unconsolidated entities. Equity in loss from unconsolidated entities was $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 comprised of a $1.1 million loss from our 37.5% percentage interest in the Great Park Venture and a $1.1 million loss from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture.

Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $26.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Net income. Consolidated net income for the quarter was $15.1 million. The net income attributable to noncontrolling interests totaled $8.7 million, resulting in net income attributable to the Company of $6.4 million.

Segment Results

Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall). Total segment revenues were $140.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues were mainly attributable to the sale of land entitled for 711 homesites on approximately 59 acres in Valencia. Initial gross proceeds from the sale were $135.2 million representing the base purchase price. Cost of land sales was $97.1 million, or 69.4% of land sale revenues for the fourth quarter. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

San Francisco Segment. Total segment revenues were $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues during the quarter were mostly attributable to fees generated from management agreements. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Great Park Segment. Total segment revenues were $45.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues were mainly attributable to the sale of land entitled for 69 homesites on approximately seven acres at the Great Park Neighborhoods. Initial gross proceeds from the sale were $37.9 million representing the base purchase price. The Great Park segment’s net income for the quarter was $5.5 million, which included a net loss of $0.2 million from management services and net income of $5.7 million attributed to the Great Park Venture. We do not include the Great Park Venture as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements, but rather account for it as an equity method investee. After adjusting to account for a difference in investment basis, the Company’s equity in loss from the Great Park Venture was $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Commercial Segment. Total segment revenues were$8.5 million from tenant leases at the Five Point Gateway Campus and property management services provided by us to the Gateway Commercial Venture during the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment expenses were mostly comprised of depreciation, amortization and interest expense totaling $7.7 million. Segment net loss was approximately $1.3 million, which included net income of $0.1 million from management services and a net loss of $1.4 million attributed to the Gateway Commercial Venture. We do not include the Gateway Commercial Venture as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements, but rather account for it as an equity method investee. Our share of equity in loss from the Gateway Commercial Venture totaled $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Five Point will host a conference call today, Monday, March 16, 2020 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Emile Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erik Higgins, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Interested investors and other parties can listen to a live Internet audio webcast of the conference call that will be available on the Five Point website at ir.fivepoint.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 (domestic) or (720) 452-9217 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 8373226. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 30, 2020.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

 
%d bloggers like this: