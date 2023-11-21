Valencia High Pride of the Vikings Awarded Silver Medal at Championships

The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard captured second place in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Championships at Long Beach City College on Saturday, Nov. 18.

With the culmination of this highly competitive season of more than 32 bands competing in the 2A Division, the Pride of the Vikings performed a spectacular show and were awarded a silver medal, securing second place in the 2A Division. The band performed its 2023 show, “Highway Hypnosis.” Percussion also snagged second Place for their stellar performance.

“I witnessed the depth of commitment, the sheer grit, and passion that each of the staff and students brought forth every single day,” said Band Director Kelvin Flores. “The countless hours of practice, the relentless pursuit of perfection, the sacrifices made for a collective goal. These were the building blocks of our success.

“Highway Hypnosis” is a high-energy narrative that chronicles an unforgettable road trip journey from Colorado to Arizona and finally to California. The performance features a visually stunning map that guides the audience through the mountains, the desert’s heart and then to the adventures of the Southern California coast.

“What an incredible journey this has been!” said Flores. “It has been a journey filled with highs and lows, with moments that tested our potential and challenged our spirits. Every setback became a lesson; every obstacle a chance to grow. We are not merely a marching band; we are a family bound by our love for artistry, our dedication to craft, and our unwavering belief in each other.”

Officials with SCSBOA said that 72 “amazing ‘last run/best run’ performances” led to the crowning of 18 medalists in six divisions.

“We are proud to be the largest music education organization in the 11 southern counties of California. We serve over 1,000 schools in the Southern California region, affecting over 100,000 students in instrumental music. Our strength is in our amazing member educators and their unbelievable students,” said the SCSBOA in a press release statement.

If you would like to help the Pride of the Vikings continue their pursuit of excellence in bringing art and music into the lives of youth, consider donating at the Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard official website https://prideofthevikings.org/donations/donations.

